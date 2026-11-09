Heart-warming video from Anbar draws six million views and sparks debate over bystanders
Dubai: An Iraqi boy has captured hearts across social media after a touching video showed him carrying his little sister through a rain-soaked, muddy road in Anbar province, shielding her from the cold and wet weather.
The heart-warming moment was captured by Iraqi photographer Othman Khamis Hilal, who shared the footage on Instagram with the caption: “Siblings are a blessing and a responsibility. Thank God for the blessing of having a brother.”
The video quickly went viral, becoming one of the most widely shared clips on social media. It shows the young boy carefully wading through pools of rainwater, holding his little sister tightly in his arms as he navigates the muddy road, determined to keep her dry and safe.
The spontaneous act of care and protection struck a chord with viewers, highlighting the boy's remarkable sense of responsibility despite his young age.
The footage attracted more than six million views within hours, triggering an outpouring of admiration and praise.
Many social media users described the moment as a moving expression of sibling love, compassion and selflessness, while others said it captured the true meaning of brotherhood in its simplest and purest form.
However, the video also sparked questions about why bystanders failed to offer assistance as the boy struggled to cross the flooded road.
Some viewers criticised those who appeared content to watch and film the scene rather than step forward to help the children.
Despite the criticism, messages of admiration and prayers for the boy's safety continued to pour in.
Many Iraqis invoked the popular saying “Brotherhood is a sacred responsibility”, praising the child's courage, compassion and determination to protect his sister.
For countless viewers, the simple yet powerful gesture served as a poignant reminder that love, kindness and a sense of responsibility can shine through even in the most difficult circumstances.