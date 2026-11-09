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Iraqi boy melts hearts as he carries little sister through flooded road

Heart-warming video from Anbar draws six million views and sparks debate over bystanders

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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An Iraqi boy's touching act of carrying his sister through a flooded road melts hearts, showcasing sibling love and selflessness in a viral video.
An Iraqi boy's touching act of carrying his sister through a flooded road melts hearts, showcasing sibling love and selflessness in a viral video.
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Dubai: An Iraqi boy has captured hearts across social media after a touching video showed him carrying his little sister through a rain-soaked, muddy road in Anbar province, shielding her from the cold and wet weather.

The heart-warming moment was captured by Iraqi photographer Othman Khamis Hilal, who shared the footage on Instagram with the caption: “Siblings are a blessing and a responsibility. Thank God for the blessing of having a brother.”

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The video quickly went viral, becoming one of the most widely shared clips on social media. It shows the young boy carefully wading through pools of rainwater, holding his little sister tightly in his arms as he navigates the muddy road, determined to keep her dry and safe.

The spontaneous act of care and protection struck a chord with viewers, highlighting the boy's remarkable sense of responsibility despite his young age.

The footage attracted more than six million views within hours, triggering an outpouring of admiration and praise.

Many social media users described the moment as a moving expression of sibling love, compassion and selflessness, while others said it captured the true meaning of brotherhood in its simplest and purest form.

However, the video also sparked questions about why bystanders failed to offer assistance as the boy struggled to cross the flooded road.

Some viewers criticised those who appeared content to watch and film the scene rather than step forward to help the children.

Despite the criticism, messages of admiration and prayers for the boy's safety continued to pour in.

Many Iraqis invoked the popular saying “Brotherhood is a sacred responsibility”, praising the child's courage, compassion and determination to protect his sister.

For countless viewers, the simple yet powerful gesture served as a poignant reminder that love, kindness and a sense of responsibility can shine through even in the most difficult circumstances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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