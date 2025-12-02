Video: Saudi student hailed as hero after stopping rape attempt in Sunderland

Quick intervention prevents serious crime; attacker sentenced following trial
A 23-year-old Saudi national, Hamzah Al Bar, has been widely praised after intervening to stop a violent rape attempt in the neighbourhood of Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, UK. His quick action and bravery helped stop the crime and ensure the attacker was brought to justice.
On the evening of December 30 last year, Al Bar was walking home from a nearby supermarket when he heard a woman screaming at a bus stop. He observed a man assaulting her. With his phone battery dying, Al Bar made a split-second decision: he ran across the street, shouted at the attacker to stop and chased him down when he tried to flee.
Despite being punched in the face, Al Bar managed to tackle and restrain the assailant by sitting on his hands and feet, holding him down until police and passers-by arrived to help. Officers arrested the attacker — identified as Ian Hudson, 42 — who was later convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison.
During sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court, the judge commended Al Bar’s 'extraordinary courage and public-spiritedness,' stressing that his actions likely prevented a more serious offence. Northumbria Police and community members have likewise praised him, referring to him as 'Hero Hamzah.'
The woman who was attacked later said she believed she would have been killed if no one had intervened. The court heard statements describing the assault as 'truly horrific,' and acknowledged that Al Bar acted swiftly under pressure to protect a stranger.
The incident has drawn widespread attention in the UK and abroad — especially given current social debates around immigration, community relations and public safety. Many view Al Bar’s actions as an example that transcends national or cultural identity.
Authorities say they hope the case encourages more witnesses to step forward in similar situations, and reinforces the importance of vigilance and civic responsibility.
For Al Bar, what started as an ordinary walk home ended with a dramatic intervention that changed someone’s life — and earned him recognition from police, judiciary and public alike.
