He saved my only daughter: Father thanks Egyptian hero after Al Mamzar beach rescue

“I swam as fast as I could,” Mahmoud said. “I found the older girl first and managed to bring her back to shore. Then I went back into the deep water to look for the second one. It was very dark, and I couldn’t see her at first. When I finally did, she wasn’t moving.”

The beach was crowded, and panic spread as two young girls were seen struggling in the water. The girls — an eight-year-old Sudanese child and a four-year-old Mauritanian girl named Kulthum — had wandered into the sea while their families were still setting up their belongings on the shore.

Mahmoud, who is 180 cm tall, said the water was unexpectedly deep at the spot where the girls had been pulled. “Even at my height, there was no seaboard under my feet,” he said.

He added that both his wife and the other woman had also rushed into the water in a desperate attempt to save the girls. “They too were about to drown before bystanders pulled them to safety,” he said.

“I have only one daughter, and my wife is pregnant,” the father said, his voice breaking with emotion. “I plan to honour Qasem for his noble act — he saved my daughter and her friend’s lives.”

He added, “We are blessed to live in a country where people care for each other. I will be forever grateful to Qasem and to the authorities who acted so quickly.”

His voice trembled as he spoke of the terrifying hours that followed. “Kulthum was in critical condition for two days. I thought I had lost my daughter forever. But she woke up—and today, she is safe at home. No words can describe my gratitude to Qasem. He is a true hero.”

“The girls ran into the water while their mothers were bringing chairs from the car,” he said. “Four children went in, but only two got into trouble. Yaqeen, the older girl, tried to help my daughter but nearly drowned herself.”

