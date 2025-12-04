Step into poetry: ‘The Dice Player’ exhibition opens in Sharjah

Then comes the journey: The Exiled. Think travel, displacement, borders crossed in body and spirit. It’s raw, reflective, and absolutely gripping. But Darwish was never just a poet of land and longing, he was also a poet of the heart. The Lover section brings romance into the gallery, though extremely tragic, it explores how affection and tenderness found their way into verses that still circulate on love letter captions and Instagram feeds today.