Madhubala and Dilip Kumar buried just metres apart; she could never forget him, says sister Madhur

Their story began on screen. In 1951, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala were first paired in Tarana, and audiences liked them together right away. Off camera, the two got along easily. In his autobiography, the actor credited Madhubala’s lively, playful nature with drawing him out of his natural shyness. He also suggests she arrived at a vulnerable time for him. He was still nursing an old emotional wound, and what helped him heal, he wrote, was not a sharp intellect but her spirit. In his words, her “liveliness and charm were the ideal panacea” for a hurt that was taking its time to fade.