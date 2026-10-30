Madhubala’s marble tomb was broken after her father's death, says sister Madhur: 'We had given up'

“We grew up under a very strict father, but he also gave us immense love. For years, Abba would go to Madhu Aapa’s grave and cry. He continued to do so for years,” she said. “He had already suffered three heart attacks and a brain stroke while Madhu Aapa was alive. He was also severely diabetic, but he never stopped visiting the cemetery. He would go there, place a chair and sit by her grave.”