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‘First-of-its-kind’ in Pakistan: Father held for making and selling sexual abuse videos of his own children

Main suspect from Skardu; probe continues in Multan, Islamabad and southern Punjab

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Additional Director Shoaib Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad on October 25, 2026.
National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Additional Director Shoaib Khan addresses a press conference in Islamabad on October 25, 2026.
Source: Geo News

Dubai: A father has been arrested in Pakistan for allegedly producing sexually abusive videos involving his own children and selling them through an online network, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The disturbing case was disclosed by National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Additional Director Shoaib Khan during a press conference in Islamabad.

“The father who was arrested was making videos of his own children,” Khan said, revealing that a network had emerged around the production, circulation and sale of such material.

According to the official, investigators also uncovered allegations that members of the network sexually abused animals and filmed the acts.

“Nothing of this nature has previously surfaced in Pakistan’s history,” Khan said.

He added that authorities were withholding the identities of those involved in the cases.

The main suspect was from Skardu, while investigations were continuing in Multan, Islamabad and southern Punjab, the official said.

Wider cybercrime investigation

Khan also disclosed that the NCCIA had arrested another suspect in an online sexual harassment case following a complaint from Karachi.

He warned that parents who became aware of crimes involving their children but failed to report them could also face action.

The agency is launching an awareness campaign at universities and schools to educate parents about online risks and the importance of monitoring children’s digital activities.

Khan said he would personally visit schools in Islamabad to raise awareness before expanding the campaign nationwide.

The latest disclosures highlight growing concerns about online child exploitation and the use of digital platforms to distribute abusive material.

Authorities have not disclosed the number of children involved or the full extent of the alleged network. Investigations are continuing.

Separately, Khan warned the public against sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) or banking PINs, saying cybercriminals were creating fake banking websites that closely resembled legitimate ones. “Do not give your OTP or PIN to anyone,” he cautioned.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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