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Pakistan arrests 13 in anti-state social media crackdown

Individuals held from multiple cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Officials said the content shared by the suspects had harmed public sentiment and negatively affected governance and state order. Photo for illustrative purpose
Officials said the content shared by the suspects had harmed public sentiment and negatively affected governance and state order. Photo for illustrative purpose
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Dubai Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has launched a crackdown on what it described as “anti-state” social media activity, arresting 13 individuals across Punjab over the past two weeks, Dawn reported on Tuesday.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the arrests were carried out on the instructions of Punjab Director Muhammad Ali Waseem, who recently assumed charge. The suspects were allegedly involved in running online campaigns targeting state institutions, including the military and government officials, across various social media platforms. Two of those detained were also accused of posting content critical of Gulf countries.

The individuals were arrested from multiple cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. Authorities said they have been booked under different provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, with digital evidence recovered during the operation.

Officials said the content shared by the suspects had harmed public sentiment and negatively affected governance and state order. Separate cases have been registered, and authorities said proceedings would continue in accordance with the law.

The NCCIA reiterated that the misuse of social media, particularly the spread of provocative or misleading content against state institutions, is a punishable offence.

The crackdown comes amid broader concerns over freedom of expression. In its annual report, Amnesty International said recent changes to online speech and anti-terrorism laws in Pakistan have led to the detention of journalists, activists and opposition members.

The agency had earlier arrested another individual in Lahore on April 30 over similar allegations. In a separate case this year, a sessions court sentenced lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her spouse Hadi Ali Chattha to a combined 17 years in prison for disseminating what authorities termed anti-state content online.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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