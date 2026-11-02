MELT Global to move regional HQ to Sharjah

Company signs deal with Sharjah Asset Management to set up its regional base at Thara
Sharjah: MELT Global plans to relocate its regional headquarters to Thara, a development owned by Sharjah Asset Management, following a new agreement between the two organisations.
The move is expected to strengthen Sharjah's appeal as a business destination and create opportunities for cooperation across different sectors.
Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MELT Global to explore business opportunities and develop areas of mutual interest.
The agreement was signed by Dr Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Asset Management, and Steve Harvey, owner and founder of MELT Global, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.
The planned relocation to Thara reflects MELT Global's confidence in Sharjah's business environment, infrastructure and logistics facilities. The emirate offers companies access to operational support and services that can help them establish and expand their regional presence.
The agreement will see MELT Global establish its regional base at Thara, adding to the range of businesses and activities operating at the development.
The move is also expected to create opportunities for the company to connect with other organisations and institutions in Sharjah and the wider region.
Dr Al Sayegh said the partnership was in line with Sharjah Asset Management's efforts to attract businesses, develop its projects and build relationships with companies across different industries.
"Our investment vision is centred on developing assets and enhancing their ability to attract economic activities and strategic partnerships, creating new growth opportunities and maximising the value of our projects," he said.
He added that the organisation aims to bring in expertise, encourage cooperation and support growth across various sectors.
"We welcome this partnership with MELT Global and look forward to its presence at Thara adding value to the business ecosystem. We believe this MoU will create new opportunities for collaboration and the development of joint initiatives," he said.
The agreement highlights Sharjah's efforts to attract international companies looking to establish operations and expand into regional markets.
The emirate offers businesses a mix of established infrastructure, logistics services and support facilities, alongside opportunities to connect with companies across different sectors.
Sharjah Asset Management said MELT Global's decision to choose Thara also reflected the development's ability to provide businesses with suitable facilities and operational support.
The MoU sets the stage for both organisations to explore joint projects, share expertise and identify further opportunities for cooperation.
While the agreement outlines plans for a long-term relationship, the two parties will continue to explore areas where their resources and experience can support business growth.