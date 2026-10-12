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Kerala doctor sisters’ ‘Chest No. 3’ video goes viral after leukaemia diagnosis

Dr Thara’s leukaemia diagnosis puts her family’s cancer journey in focus

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kerala doctors Dr Chithra Kalarikkal and Dr Thara Kalarikkal have shared a video about Thara’s leukaemia diagnosis, bringing attention to their family’s experience with cancer.
Kerala doctors Dr Chithra Kalarikkal and Dr Thara Kalarikkal have shared a video about Thara’s leukaemia diagnosis, bringing attention to their family’s experience with cancer.

Dubai: Three doctor sisters from Kerala are drawing widespread attention online after sharing a deeply personal family ordeal in a video that has struck a chord with viewers.

Dr Chithra Kalarikkal and Dr Thara Kalarikkal have opened up about Thara’s leukaemia diagnosis, with the sisters maintaining a composed and optimistic demeanour despite the difficult news.

Their reference to “Chest No. 3” in the video has become a memorable part of their account, reflecting how cancer has affected multiple generations of their family.

Third cancer diagnosis in the family

Dr Thara, 33, was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, on October 5, 2026, following routine blood tests, according to the account shared by the family.

The diagnosis came after the family had already endured the loss of their grandmother and mother to cancer. Their eldest sister, Dr Surya Kalarikkal, also battled breast cancer and recovered.

Thara’s diagnosis has now brought the disease into the lives of a third family member, adding another difficult chapter to their experience.

‘Chest No. 3’: Sisters face diagnosis with composure

In the video, reportedly filmed at Aster MIMS hospital, the sisters speak about the diagnosis with smiles and composure.

Rather than concealing their experience, they chose to share it publicly, explaining how their previous encounters with cancer had shaped their approach to the latest setback.

Having supported their mother and elder sister through treatment, they are familiar with the emotional challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis. Their message centres on accepting the situation and preparing to face treatment rather than allowing fear to take over.

Their approach has resonated with social media users, many of whom have responded to the sisters’ openness and determination.

A message of awareness and hope

The sisters also want their experience to encourage conversations about cancer and the importance of timely medical attention.

By speaking openly about a diagnosis that many families find difficult to discuss, they hope to help reduce stigma and encourage people to seek medical advice when they have health concerns.

Their story is a reminder that optimism can help families navigate difficult circumstances, even as medical assessment and treatment remain central to managing the disease.

For the Kalarikkal sisters, sharing their experience is about more than a viral video. It is an effort to turn a deeply personal challenge into a message of awareness, solidarity and hope for others facing cancer.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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