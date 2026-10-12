Dr Thara’s leukaemia diagnosis puts her family’s cancer journey in focus
Dubai: Three doctor sisters from Kerala are drawing widespread attention online after sharing a deeply personal family ordeal in a video that has struck a chord with viewers.
Dr Chithra Kalarikkal and Dr Thara Kalarikkal have opened up about Thara’s leukaemia diagnosis, with the sisters maintaining a composed and optimistic demeanour despite the difficult news.
Their reference to “Chest No. 3” in the video has become a memorable part of their account, reflecting how cancer has affected multiple generations of their family.
Dr Thara, 33, was diagnosed with leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, on October 5, 2026, following routine blood tests, according to the account shared by the family.
The diagnosis came after the family had already endured the loss of their grandmother and mother to cancer. Their eldest sister, Dr Surya Kalarikkal, also battled breast cancer and recovered.
Thara’s diagnosis has now brought the disease into the lives of a third family member, adding another difficult chapter to their experience.
In the video, reportedly filmed at Aster MIMS hospital, the sisters speak about the diagnosis with smiles and composure.
Rather than concealing their experience, they chose to share it publicly, explaining how their previous encounters with cancer had shaped their approach to the latest setback.
Having supported their mother and elder sister through treatment, they are familiar with the emotional challenges that accompany a cancer diagnosis. Their message centres on accepting the situation and preparing to face treatment rather than allowing fear to take over.
Their approach has resonated with social media users, many of whom have responded to the sisters’ openness and determination.
The sisters also want their experience to encourage conversations about cancer and the importance of timely medical attention.
By speaking openly about a diagnosis that many families find difficult to discuss, they hope to help reduce stigma and encourage people to seek medical advice when they have health concerns.
Their story is a reminder that optimism can help families navigate difficult circumstances, even as medical assessment and treatment remain central to managing the disease.
For the Kalarikkal sisters, sharing their experience is about more than a viral video. It is an effort to turn a deeply personal challenge into a message of awareness, solidarity and hope for others facing cancer.