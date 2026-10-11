Still, she remained focused, planning when and how she would be treated. “My chemotherapy started in July 2022, and by the end of the year, I was out of treatment,” she says. But, as she remembers, there was a sense of loss of control during chemotherapy, so her family advised her to go out and slowly start being active. And amid the exhaustion of treatment, one thought cemented itself firmly: she wanted to live her best life. It became the motto she followed. “I would just believe, today is the best day.”