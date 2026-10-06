In its early stages, breast cancer can develop without pain, without a palpable lump
When you ask women how they know if they had breast cancer, and the answer is usually the same: They would feel it. A lump, a thickening, a change in the breast or around the nipple. It is an understandable instinct, and it is precisely the assumption that screening mammography is designed to get ahead of.
A mammogram can sometimes detect breast cancer before there is anything to feel and before a single symptom appears. It can even reveal very early changes such as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), often described as stage 0 breast cancer.
For Dr Dima Abdul Jabbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of Burjeel Breast Center at Burjeel Cancer Institute, that is the whole point. "The goal of breast screening is to detect cancer before it causes symptoms or can be felt," she says.
The gap between feeling nothing and having nothing matters. A woman can feel entirely healthy while changes are already under way inside the breast. Dr Annu Susan George, Consultant Medical Oncology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, sees that as mammography's central advantage: "One of the key benefits of mammography is that it can identify certain breast changes before they become noticeable to a woman or can be felt during a physical examination."
Dr Rajul Matkar, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist distils it further. "A mammogram is not looking for a lump," she says, "it is looking for changes that may occur before a lump becomes detectable."
Some of those changes are remarkably small. Mammograms can pick up microcalcifications, tiny calcium deposits that can be an early sign of cancer. In some cases, Dr George says, they appear years before a lump would be large enough to feel.
This is where the difference between a hand and an X-ray becomes clear. A physical examination can only find something large enough, or firm enough, to stand out to the touch. Imaging looks inside the tissue itself. According to Dr George, what it can show includes "small masses, areas where the breast tissue looks different from the surrounding tissue and microcalcifications."
Dr Matkar adds to that list:
subtle distortions in the breast's normal structure
asymmetries between areas of tissue
changes that only reveal themselves when this year's images are set beside last year's
Microcalcifications, she notes, can be telling in their own right. Their pattern and appearance sometimes raise suspicion when there is no lump at all. "Mammography gives us another level of information, we are looking at the internal architecture of the breast," she explains.
That doesn't mean, women should stop paying attention to their own bodies. Knowing how your breasts normally look and feel, and getting any new or unusual change checked, remains important. However, it does a different job from screening. Dr Abdul Jabbar points out that the American Cancer Society does not recommend formal monthly self-examination as a routine screening test for women at average risk. Breast awareness and mammography are not rivals; they simply look for different things.
Perhaps the hardest message to get across is that feeling well and being well are not always the same thing. "Feeling well is reassuring, but it does not necessarily mean that there are no early changes taking place in the breast," says Dr George.
In its early stages, breast cancer can develop without pain, without a palpable lump, without any obvious sign at all. Screening exists to close exactly that silent window, which is why Dr Matkar is emphatic about who it is for. "Screening is specifically for people who don't have symptoms," she says. "Don't wait until you can feel something to start looking after your breasts."
For most average-risk women, screening should begin around age 40, and the interval should be decided based on age, breast density, family history, personal risk and the recommendations followed by your healthcare provider.
Finding cancer before it has had a chance to grow or spread can change what treatment looks like. "Early detection can improve treatment options and outcomes, particularly when cancer is localized and has not spread outside the breast," Dr Matkar says. She points out that more than 99 per cent of women diagnosed at an early, localised stage are alive five years later.
Catching it sooner can also mean less extensive treatment. Depending on a tumour's size, type and location, breast-conserving surgery may be an option.
Still, none of the three doctors will promise an easier journey. "Every breast cancer is different," Dr George cautions. The course of treatment and the outlook depend on the type, stage and biology of each cancer. The real value of screening lies in timely, accurate detection, so that the right treatment can be planned as early as possible.
For all its strengths, mammography has limits, and the doctors are frank about them. No mammogram detects every cancer. "A normal mammogram does not always answer every question," Dr Abdul Jabbar acknowledges.
Breast density is one of the biggest reasons why. Dr Matkar explains the problem: "Dense breasts contain more glandular and fibrous tissue and less fatty tissue. On a mammogram, both dense normal tissue and many breast cancers appear white, so a cancer can sometimes be hidden within dense tissue."
It is a double concern, she adds, because dense breasts also independently carry a higher risk of breast cancer. The size, location and type of a tumour, along with technical aspects of the imaging, can also affect what a mammogram shows.
But density does not mean mammography won't work. It is one factor among many that doctors weigh when deciding what each woman needs. "Depending on the patient's age, breast density, personal and family history, risk level, and any symptoms, we may recommend mammography alone or additional imaging such as ultrasound, breast MRI, or contrast-enhanced mammography," Dr Abdul Jabbar says.
A mammogram can sometimes detect breast cancer before a lump is large enough to feel or before it causes any symptoms. It may also show very early changes, such as ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), often called stage 0 breast cancer. Screening does not prevent cancer from developing, but it can help find it earlier, when treatment may be more effective. That is why awareness campaigns encourage women to know their screening recommendations and attend regular mammograms...
Dr George takes the same view. She considers density alongside a woman's risk factors, symptoms and clinical history before deciding whether further tests are needed.
Nor is more imaging automatically better. Ultrasound and MRI can throw up false positives of their own, Dr Matkar notes, which is why the decision has to be made for each woman individually.
The same caution applies after a clear result. A normal mammogram should reassure, but it should never be a reason to dismiss something new. "Women should continue to be aware of changes in their breasts and seek medical advice if something feels or looks different, even if their most recent mammogram was normal," says Dr George.
The signs worth acting on are:
a new lump or thickening
a change in the size or shape of a breast
dimpling or other unusual skin changes
redness or persistent scaling
a nipple that has newly turned inward
nipple discharge, particularly if it is bloody
persistent nipple pain
anything else that feels unusual for you
Symptoms like these may call for diagnostic imaging even if a recent screen was clear, Dr Abdul Jabbar says. "Depending on these factors, we may consider additional imaging such as ultrasound, breast MRI, or contrast-enhanced mammography."
Most such changes turn out to be benign. The mistake is to assume so without getting them looked at. "A normal mammogram is reassuring, but it is not a guarantee that cancer is absent," Dr Matkar says. Her advice is not to sit on a new or persistent change until the next scheduled appointment comes round.
So how often should women be screened? Here there is no single answer. Major organisations disagree, and the right schedule depends on age, family history, breast density, medical history and other risks.
Dr Matkar's starting point is clear enough: "For most average-risk women, screening should begin around age 40, and the interval should be decided based on age, breast density, family history, personal risk and the recommendations followed by your healthcare provider."
The guidelines themselves show how much the advice varies. The US Preventive Services Task Force's 2024 recommendation is a mammogram every two years from 40 to 74. The American Cancer Society advises annual screening from 45 to 54, then every one or two years from 55, depending on the individual.
Feeling well is reassuring, but it does not necessarily mean that there are no early changes taking place in the breast. Breast cancer can develop without causing pain, a lump or any other obvious symptom, particularly in its early stages. Screening is designed to look for changes before they become noticeable. For women who are recommended to have mammograms based on their age or individual risk, attending screening can provide an additional layer of protection and the opportunity to investigate any concerning changes early.
For women at higher risk, the plan may look different again. This includes women with:
certain genetic mutations
a strong family history
a previous breast cancer
chest radiation at a young age
They may need to begin earlier and, in some cases, add MRI to their mammograms.
That is why Dr Abdul Jabbar encourages women to think of screening as a personal decision rather than a fixed date on the calendar. "Screening recommendations vary by country and should be followed according to age and individual risk," she says.
The image of breast cancer as something that begins with a lump is a powerful one. It can make screening feel unnecessary to women who feel perfectly normal. Yet that is exactly where mammography proves its worth. It finds changes too small to feel, often before symptoms appear, and gives doctors the chance to investigate and, if needed, treat at an earlier stage.
It is not infallible. Dense tissue can hide some cancers, and a clear result should never outweigh a new or persistent symptom. The two approaches are strongest together. As Dr Matkar puts it, "screening and breast awareness work together."
So, the better question isn't whether you need a mammogram every year. It's what your own risk looks like, and which screening schedule fits it. And whatever the answer, don't wait until you can feel something to start looking after your breasts.