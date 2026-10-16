Essential tips to prepare for your first mammogram and what to expect

What to know before screening, during your appointment and when to expect results
A first mammogram can bring questions that feel too small to ask when booking. Will it hurt? Can you eat beforehand? What happens if the clinic asks you to return? Understanding the process gives you time to organise previous records, discuss concerns and know what to expect after you leave.
Screening checks for breast cancer in people without symptoms can detect changes before a lump can be felt. A new lump, nipple discharge or change in breast shape or skin needs medical assessment. Tell the clinic about any symptoms when booking so it can arrange the appropriate examination.
The UAE’s national breast cancer screening guideline recommends mammograms every two years for women aged 40-69 at average risk. Women at increased risk need an individualised plan, which may involve starting earlier or having additional investigations. Discuss your family history, previous breast findings and any known inherited cancer risk with your doctor.
Confirm which examination has been booked and whether your insurer requires a referral or pre-authorisation. Ask about any charges for additional imaging so the practical arrangements are clear before the appointment.
Previous mammogram images help the radiologist assess whether an area has changed. If you are attending a different facility, arrange for the actual images and reports to be transferred beforehand.
“Looking for changes is an important part of reading an exam,” says Dr Marion Scoggins, a breast radiologist at the internationally recognised MD Anderson Cancer Center, in its published mammography guidance. Older images give the radiologist a basis for that comparison.
Bring details of previous breast biopsies or surgery, and tell the team about hormone use, implants, breastfeeding or a possible pregnancy. Mention difficulties with standing or positioning when booking, allowing staff to plan assistance.
If you still have periods, consider booking when your breasts are usually less tender. The American Cancer Society suggests avoiding the week before your period to help reduce discomfort.
Wear a separate top and bottom, since you will need to remove your top and bra. On the day, leave deodorant, antiperspirant, powders, lotions and perfume off your breasts and underarms. Some products can appear as white marks on the images and complicate interpretation.
You can eat and drink normally before a standard mammogram, according to Cancer Research UK. Follow any specific instructions supplied by your clinic, particularly if another procedure is also scheduled.
You will undress above the waist in privacy and may receive a gown. The mammographer positions each breast on the machine, then lowers a plate to compress the tissue briefly while taking the image. Usually, two views of each breast are taken.
Compression spreads the tissue and keeps it still, helping produce clear images. The pressure can feel uncomfortable, and some women experience pain. Tell the mammographer how you feel so they can adjust your position or pause. Allow around 30 minutes for the appointment, although taking the images generally occupies only part of that time.
A clinic may offer a 3D mammogram, also called digital breast tomosynthesis. This creates images of thin layers through the breast. “With the 3D, you’re looking at tiny slices throughout the breast,” says Dr Maxine S. Jochelson, an American Society of Clinical Oncology expert, in guidance published in November 2025. Ask which examination is appropriate for you.
Before leaving, ask when and how you will receive the report, who will explain it and whom to contact if it is delayed. Timing varies between facilities. Follow up when the promised date passes, and request an explanation of unfamiliar terms.
Reports commonly use BI-RADS, a standard system for describing findings. Category 0 means the assessment needs more imaging or comparison with previous scans. Categories 1 and 2 describe negative or benign findings. Category 3 usually requires earlier follow-up, while categories 4 and 5 generally prompt a biopsy recommendation. Your doctor should explain the next step.
A callback can mean that an image needs repeating or an area requires closer examination. It is more common after a first mammogram, when previous images are unavailable. The American Cancer Society reports that fewer than one in ten women recalled for further tests are found to have cancer.
Follow-up may involve additional mammogram views, ultrasound or a biopsy. Arrange the recommended appointment and ask when results will arrive. Some findings need monitoring over a shorter interval; others need a tissue sample for diagnosis.
Continue to report new breast changes between appointments, including after a normal result, because mammograms can miss some cancers. Keep your report and the date of your next recommended examination together so follow-up remains clear.