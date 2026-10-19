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Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How you can help a woman get a free mammogram today

Join the Walk for Her: Log steps on myAster app to claim the health check

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How you can help a woman get a free mammogram today
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Early detection is key to fighting cancer, and this October, digital healthcare platform myAster has launched an initiative designed not only to screen for breast cancer but also to raise awareness of how physical activity can help.

myAster in collaboration with Aster Clinics UAE has launched 'Walked for Her' as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The project offers women a free mammogram for every 10,000 steps logged through the myAster app.

The ongoing campaign has seen participants collectively log in more than 19 million steps, unlocking 1,900 free mammogram screenings for women across the UAE. Of these, 236 screenings have already been claimed.

Screening appointments unlocked through the campaign - which runs through October - can be booked through the myAster app until December 31, 2026.

Participants can also share their stories and nominate the women they are walking for using #WalkForHer.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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