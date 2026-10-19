Join the Walk for Her: Log steps on myAster app to claim the health check
Early detection is key to fighting cancer, and this October, digital healthcare platform myAster has launched an initiative designed not only to screen for breast cancer but also to raise awareness of how physical activity can help.
myAster in collaboration with Aster Clinics UAE has launched 'Walked for Her' as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The project offers women a free mammogram for every 10,000 steps logged through the myAster app.
The ongoing campaign has seen participants collectively log in more than 19 million steps, unlocking 1,900 free mammogram screenings for women across the UAE. Of these, 236 screenings have already been claimed.
Screening appointments unlocked through the campaign - which runs through October - can be booked through the myAster app until December 31, 2026.
Participants can also share their stories and nominate the women they are walking for using #WalkForHer.