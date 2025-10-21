As Dr. Rajul Matkar, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist who spreads regular awareness on breast cancer, puts it, “Every woman should be proactive about screening,” because when it comes to breast cancer, what you don’t know can hurt you. Here, she breaks down some of the most common misconceptions — and the truths that can save lives.

For a disease that will touch one in 20 women worldwide over their lifetime, breast cancer is still clouded by half-truths and fears, and those myths often cost women precious time in getting diagnosed and treated. The worries linger everywhere, from the whisper that mammograms do more harm than good to the stubborn belief that only older women need to worry.

Nita Zaji, Specialist General and Breast Surgeon, Medcare Women and Children Hospital explains: "One of the most persistent myths is that breast cancer only affects older women. While age can be a risk factor, breast cancer can and does occur in younger women as well and when it does, it often tends to be more aggressive." This highlights the importance of awareness across all age groups, not just older populations.

Fact : Risk increases with age, but breast cancer can occur at any age. Women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are not immune, especially with rising lifestyle-related risks.

'Only older women get breast cancer'

Fact: Most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history. While genetics play a role, lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors are equally important. Every woman should be proactive about screening.

'I don’t have a family history, so I can’t get breast cancer.'

Fact : Early breast cancer often has no symptoms at all. That’s why mammograms and clinical exams are crucial — they can detect changes before they’re felt.

'If I have no symptoms, I don’t need screening'

Fact: Most breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous), such as cysts or fibroadenomas. However, any new lump should be checked promptly to rule out malignancy.

Fact : The radiation exposure from a mammogram is extremely low, comparable to a few weeks of natural background radiation. The benefits of early detection far outweigh any minimal risk.

'Mammograms cause cancer or are unsafe.'

Fact: Not anymore. Thanks to breast-conserving surgeries, reconstructive techniques, and targeted therapies, many women can keep their breast or restore its appearance.

'Breast cancer always means losing the breast.'

Fact: Men can develop breast cancer, accounting for about 1% of cases. Awareness and timely diagnosis are important for them too.

Fact: With early detection and proper treatment, many women live long, healthy lives without recurrence. Survivorship is increasingly common and celebrated.

'Breast cancer always comes back.'

Fact: Healthy habits reduce risk but don’t eliminate it entirely. Genetics, hormones, and chance still play roles, so vigilance is always key.

'If I eat healthy and exercise, I’m completely safe.'

Fact : Modern therapies are far more targeted and personalised. Side effects can often be managed with supportive care, lifestyle adjustments, and integrative approaches.

'Breast cancer treatment always causes severe side effects.'

Fact: Dense breast tissue can make mammograms harder to interpret and slightly increases risk, but it doesn’t mean cancer is inevitable. Women with dense breasts may need additional imaging, such as ultrasound or MRI.

'If I have dense breasts, I’ll definitely get cancer.'

Fact: There’s no scientific evidence linking deodorants, antiperspirants, or bras to breast cancer. These are persistent internet myths, but extensive studies have debunked them.

'Deodorants, bras, or underwire cause breast cancer.'

Fact : Absolutely not. When detected early, the survival rate exceeds 90%. Advances in diagnosis, treatment, and support mean there is hope — and healing — at every stage.

Fact : This is a dangerous myth. Biopsies do not cause cancer to spread. They are essential for accurate diagnosis and life-saving treatment planning.

Fact: While breastfeeding lowers risk slightly, it does not make you immune. Any new lump during lactation should still be evaluated.

'If I’m breastfeeding, I can’t get breast cancer.'

Fact : Physical recovery may happen sooner than emotional healing. Many women experience anxiety, fear of recurrence, or body image issues. Support groups, counseling, and lifestyle medicine help with holistic recovery.

'Once treatment ends, life goes back to normal immediately.'

Fact: Only about 5–10% of breast cancers are hereditary (linked to BRCA1/2 and other genes). The majority occur sporadically, due to lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors.

'Breast cancer is always hereditary.'

Fact: Natural and holistic approaches can support recovery, but they should never replace evidence-based medical treatment. Integrative care works best when both science and supportive therapies are combined safely.

'Alternative medicine alone can cure breast cancer.'

'If I’ve had breast cancer once, I can’t get it again.'

Fact: Recurrence is possible, even years later. Regular follow-ups, breast self-awareness, and ongoing lifestyle care remain important lifelong.

'Breast cancer awareness is only for women.'