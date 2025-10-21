Debunking myths: UAE doctors urge proactive breast cancer screening
For a disease that will touch one in 20 women worldwide over their lifetime, breast cancer is still clouded by half-truths and fears, and those myths often cost women precious time in getting diagnosed and treated. The worries linger everywhere, from the whisper that mammograms do more harm than good to the stubborn belief that only older women need to worry.
As Dr. Rajul Matkar, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist who spreads regular awareness on breast cancer, puts it, “Every woman should be proactive about screening,” because when it comes to breast cancer, what you don’t know can hurt you. Here, she breaks down some of the most common misconceptions — and the truths that can save lives.
Fact: Most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history. While genetics play a role, lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors are equally important. Every woman should be proactive about screening.
Fact: Risk increases with age, but breast cancer can occur at any age. Women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are not immune, especially with rising lifestyle-related risks.
Nita Zaji, Specialist General and Breast Surgeon, Medcare Women and Children Hospital explains: "One of the most persistent myths is that breast cancer only affects older women. While age can be a risk factor, breast cancer can and does occur in younger women as well and when it does, it often tends to be more aggressive." This highlights the importance of awareness across all age groups, not just older populations.
Fact: Most breast lumps are benign (non-cancerous), such as cysts or fibroadenomas. However, any new lump should be checked promptly to rule out malignancy.
Fact: Early breast cancer often has no symptoms at all. That’s why mammograms and clinical exams are crucial — they can detect changes before they’re felt.
Fact: The radiation exposure from a mammogram is extremely low, comparable to a few weeks of natural background radiation. The benefits of early detection far outweigh any minimal risk.
Fact: Not anymore. Thanks to breast-conserving surgeries, reconstructive techniques, and targeted therapies, many women can keep their breast or restore its appearance.
Fact: Men can develop breast cancer, accounting for about 1% of cases. Awareness and timely diagnosis are important for them too.
Fact: Healthy habits reduce risk but don’t eliminate it entirely. Genetics, hormones, and chance still play roles, so vigilance is always key.
Fact: With early detection and proper treatment, many women live long, healthy lives without recurrence. Survivorship is increasingly common and celebrated.
Fact: Absolutely not. When detected early, the survival rate exceeds 90%. Advances in diagnosis, treatment, and support mean there is hope — and healing — at every stage.
Fact: There’s no scientific evidence linking deodorants, antiperspirants, or bras to breast cancer. These are persistent internet myths, but extensive studies have debunked them.
Fact: Dense breast tissue can make mammograms harder to interpret and slightly increases risk, but it doesn’t mean cancer is inevitable. Women with dense breasts may need additional imaging, such as ultrasound or MRI.
Fact: Modern therapies are far more targeted and personalised. Side effects can often be managed with supportive care, lifestyle adjustments, and integrative approaches.
Fact: Physical recovery may happen sooner than emotional healing. Many women experience anxiety, fear of recurrence, or body image issues. Support groups, counseling, and lifestyle medicine help with holistic recovery.
Fact: While breastfeeding lowers risk slightly, it does not make you immune. Any new lump during lactation should still be evaluated.
Fact: This is a dangerous myth. Biopsies do not cause cancer to spread. They are essential for accurate diagnosis and life-saving treatment planning.
Most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history. While genetics play a role, lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors are equally important. Every woman should be proactive about screening.
Fact: Natural and holistic approaches can support recovery, but they should never replace evidence-based medical treatment. Integrative care works best when both science and supportive therapies are combined safely.
Fact: Only about 5–10% of breast cancers are hereditary (linked to BRCA1/2 and other genes). The majority occur sporadically, due to lifestyle, hormonal, and environmental factors.
Fact: Recurrence is possible, even years later. Regular follow-ups, breast self-awareness, and ongoing lifestyle care remain important lifelong.
Fact: Awareness is for everyone — women, men, families, and communities. Early detection, emotional support, and stigma-free conversations save lives.
According to Dr. Ruhil Badiani, Cornerstone Clinic, some of the most dangerous myths are the ones that sound harmless. “Common misconceptions include believing breast cancer only affects older women or those with a family history, but anyone can be at risk," she explains.
Another common misconception is that a lump must be painful to be serious, when in fact, most, but not all, early cancers are painless. Some women also think they don’t need screening if they feel healthy or have no symptoms, but regular mammograms are designed to detect changes long before they’re noticeable. "It’s also important to remember that men can develop breast cancer too, though it’s rare but can lead to late diagnosis and high mortality," she adds.
As both doctors explain: Any breast symptom, whether it’s a lump, tenderness, skin change, or nipple discharge, can be an early sign of breast cancer.
However, the goal is actually to detect breast cancer before symptoms appear, which is why regular mammograms are so vital. A mammogram can pick up changes that are too small to feel or see, allowing treatment to start early when it’s most effective.
People tend to ignore having regular breast screening, this can be dangerous, as most breast cancers start quietly without any obvious signs, explains Dr Badiani. At the same time, some also dismiss small changes like a painless lump, skin dimpling, or nipple discharge, thinking they’re minor and hormonal fluctuations.
For women between the ages of 20 and 39, it’s recommended to have a clinical breast examination performed by a healthcare provider every 1 to 3 years, explains Dr Zaji. "During this time, we also emphasize the importance of breast self-awareness meaning understanding what is normal for your breasts, so you can recognise any changes early and report them promptly."
From age 40 onwards, regular screening with mammography becomes more important. Most guidelines recommend annual or biennial mammograms starting at age 40, but this can vary based on individual risk factors. For women at higher risk such as those with a strong family history of breast cancer or known genetic mutations (like BRCA1 or BRCA2) screenings may need to begin earlier, sometimes as early as the early 30s. In such cases, additional imaging like MRI may also be recommended.