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Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan wins hearts as he stands up to return woman cadet’s salute

Chief Minister's act of courtesy steals the spotlight at event

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan went viral on social media after a video captured him standing up to return a salute from a young National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan went viral on social media after a video captured him standing up to return a salute from a young National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet
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A brief moment of courtesy has won widespread appreciation for Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan after a video showed him getting up from his chair to return a young woman cadet’s salute.

The video, widely shared on social media, captures the Chief Minister responding to a formal salute from a Student Police Cadet during a public event in Kochi.

The incident took place on Sunday, November 15, at Ernakulam Town Hall, where Satheesan was inaugurating the Kerala government’s road safety initiative, Jeeva-Suyathra. Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who is the campaign’s brand ambassador, was also present at the event.

In the video, a young cadet named Fatima walks up to the stage carrying a potted plant and presents it to the Chief Minister. She then stands at attention and salutes him.

Satheesan initially appears occupied with placing the plant on the table and does not immediately notice her gesture.

However, as he turns toward his chair, he spots the cadet still standing in front of him, her hand raised in salute. Realising he missed her greeting, he immediately turns back, stands up, and returns the salute with a smile.

The young cadet responds with a broad smile before leaving the stage. The brief exchange, lasting only a few seconds, has since become a talking point online, with viewers appreciating the Chief Minister’s gesture of respect.

The moment also drew attention because Mammootty was seated alongside Satheesan during the event, but the exchange between the Chief Minister and the young cadet became the video's highlight.

The event marked the launch of Jeeva-Suyathra, a road safety mission aimed at reducing road accident deaths and serious injuries in Kerala by 50 per cent by 2030.

While the programme focused on an important public safety issue, it was Satheesan’s spontaneous response to the young cadet that captured the internet’s attention.

Sometimes, a simple gesture can make a lasting impression, and this brief exchange reminds us that respect goes both ways.

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