Giving children smartphones whenever they cry or demand them was not a good practice, he said. Until children are mature enough to use mobile phones responsibly, parents could consider giving them basic feature phones instead.

Speaking at the event, Mammootty urged young people to take an active role in preventing cybercrime. He also called on parents to guide their children towards the responsible use of technology.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced the appointment at an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. He also launched CLICK (Community Led Initiative for Cyber Resilient Kerala), a programme developed by the Kerala Police Cyber Wing to make the state more resilient to cyber threats by 2027.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been named Kerala Police’s ‘Cyber Security Captain’ as the state launches a new campaign to raise awareness about online fraud and cybercrime.

More than 54,000 cyber fraud complaints were registered in Kerala last year, he said, adding that criminals often took advantage of people's limited knowledge of technology.

Chennithala said preventing cybercrime before it happens was more effective than investigating cases after people had lost money or fallen victim to fraud.

Mammootty said technology could be used for both good and bad purposes, and the internet was no exception. With artificial intelligence making it easier to mislead people, he stressed the need to recognise and prevent online crimes.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.