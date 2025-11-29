Watch: Dubai resident honoured for rescuing choking child on busy street

Quick-thinking man earns civic honour after helping girl regain her breath within seconds
Dubai: A Dubai resident who rushed to help a child struggling to breathe on a busy street has been formally commended by the Dubai Civility Committee.
The man, Owais Bahram Mufarrid, was sitting in the Baniyas area when a distressed mother ran towards him carrying her daughter, who appeared to be losing consciousness and suffering severe breathing difficulties.
Witnesses said Owais reacted immediately, taking the child into his arms and giving quick first aid that helped her regain her breath within seconds. The moment left bystanders shaken, then relieved.
Saeed Al Nazari, the committee’s general coordinator, received Owais to convey the city’s appreciation for what he described as an “exemplary humanitarian act” that reflected Dubai’s deep-rooted social values.
He said the gesture embodied the principles laid down by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has long emphasised mercy, solidarity and communal responsibility as defining traits of Dubai’s civic identity.
“The noble intervention that helped save a young girl in a critical moment is a dignified example of these values and a reminder of the spirit that makes Dubai unique — a spirit built on cooperation and mutual support,” Al Nazari said.
“Dubai’s strength lies in the unity of its people and their commitment to ensuring that everyone stands for everyone else.”
Al Nazari added that the committee prioritises recognising such acts, viewing them as part of its mission to reinforce the culture of compassion and coexistence that underpins the city’s social fabric.
Owais, 38, who has lived in the UAE for 15 years, said he acted purely out of instinct and humanity.
With a wife working in nursing and two young children back home, he said Dubai has become his “second home”, adding that “what I did was simply a human response that reflects the values of this community”.
Passers-by praised his intervention, noting that his speed and composure may have been crucial in averting a tragedy.
The committee was formed under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and through a decision issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on 26 September 2025, establishing a unified framework to strengthen Dubai’s urban and social standards.
Its mandate includes ensuring the city remains one of the world’s most refined, orderly and socially cohesive urban environments.
