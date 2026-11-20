Winter swaps beach dips for picnic baskets, karak, sunset views and afternoons by the sea
There is a different kind of beachgoer in the UAE during winter.
They are not rushing towards the water, checking the waves or looking for the perfect spot to swim. Instead, they arrive carrying picnic baskets, takeaway coffee, folding chairs and, occasionally, enough snacks to feed an entire family.
Their plans are simple: find a good spot, enjoy the breeze, admire the view and stay until the sun goes down.
As the weather becomes more comfortable, the UAE’s beaches take on a different personality. The summer crowds looking to cool off in the water make way for residents who are perfectly happy staying on the sand, enjoying the scenery and turning an ordinary afternoon into a seaside gathering.
And honestly, who needs a swimming plan when the view is this good?
In Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island is one of those places that makes doing absolutely nothing feel like a proper activity.
With its beautiful coastline, soft sand and open views of the Arabian Gulf, it is an ideal setting for a winter afternoon. Families and friends can bring their own picnic setups, spread out a blanket, unpack their favorite snacks and enjoy the sound of the waves.
Some come prepared with homemade sandwiches and fruit, while others prefer a takeaway coffee and something sweet from a nearby café.
The best part is that there is no real schedule. You can spend an hour chatting, take a few photographs, watch the changing colours of the sky and simply enjoy being outdoors.
For those who prefer a quieter afternoon, there is also something lovely about sitting by the water without feeling the need to do anything more.
Over at Hudayriyat Island, the beach visit can easily turn into a longer evening out.
The destination offers plenty of space to enjoy the outdoors, whether it is a casual picnic with friends, a family gathering or a relaxed evening watching the sunset.
It is the sort of place where everyone has a role. Someone brings the food, someone remembers the drinks, someone is responsible for the picnic mat, and another person inevitably arrives asking what everyone wants to eat.
Children can enjoy the open spaces, friends can catch up, and families can spend time together without having to plan an elaborate outing.
And while some visitors might enjoy cycling or other outdoor activities around the island, others are quite content with a comfortable seat, a good view and something to snack on.
Dubai has its own winter beach ritual, and Kite Beach is a favourite for those who want a little scenery with their afternoon.
With views of the iconic Burj Al Arab in the distance, the beach offers a picturesque setting for a relaxed picnic. It is a popular spot for people looking to enjoy the outdoors, whether they come for a walk along the shoreline, a coffee by the sea or an afternoon with friends.
The Burj Al Arab naturally becomes part of the experience. Someone is always trying to get the perfect photograph with the landmark in the background, while others are more interested in finding a comfortable spot to sit and enjoy the view.
There is plenty to see without ever having to step into the water. From people enjoying the walking and cycling paths to families settling down for a picnic, the beach becomes a place to spend time rather than simply swim.
And when the sun begins to set behind the skyline, it is easy to understand why people are happy to stay a little longer.
Perhaps that is the best thing about the UAE’s winter beach season: there is no single way to enjoy it.
You do not need swimming gear, a packed itinerary or even a particular reason to head out. Sometimes, all it takes is a picnic mat, a few snacks, good company and a beach with a beautiful view.
For some, the perfect beach day means getting into the water. For others, it means keeping their feet firmly in the sand, sipping karak and watching the waves.
And when the weather is this inviting, both sound like excellent ways to spend the day.
After all, the sea does not have to be warm for a beach day to be worth it.