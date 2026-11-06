The art of knowing when a visit is actually over

In Emirati homes, saying goodbye is rarely one goodbye. It is a whole tradition of its own
There is a moment in every Emirati family visit when you know it is time to leave. The Arabic coffee has been served, the dates have been passed around, the conversations have slowed down and someone has already announced that they should get going.
But nobody is actually leaving.
Instead, there is another conversation by the door, a few more greetings, someone offering one last sweet and, somehow, another 15 minutes have passed.
If you grew up visiting relatives in the UAE, you know exactly what this looks like. Saying goodbye is practically an event in itself, and mastering the art of knowing when a visit is really over takes years of experience.
No Emirati gathering feels quite complete without Arabic gahwa.
Served in small cups called finjan, often alongside dates, it is one of the most recognisable symbols of Emirati hospitality. The host or someone serving the guests moves around the majlis, making sure nobody’s cup stays empty for too long.
There is, however, a little detail every regular visitor knows: the gentle shake of the cup.
When you have had enough coffee, you shake your finjan from side to side before handing it back to the person serving. It is the polite, familiar signal that you do not want another serving.
Without saying a word, the message is understood.
If you forget to shake it, you might find yourself with another little pour of gahwa before you have even finished your conversation.
And if you are visiting relatives, you probably know better than to assume one cup is enough. Someone will inevitably offer you more.
In many Emirati households, visits follow a familiar rhythm. You arrive, exchange greetings, settle into the majlis and are welcomed with Arabic coffee, dates and perhaps something sweet.
There is always something to offer a guest. Even if you insist that you have already eaten, someone will probably ask again.
The conversations move naturally from family updates to work, university, upcoming weddings and whatever is happening in everyone’s lives.
Eventually, someone announces that they should get going.
This is where things get interesting.
One person stands up, another starts gathering their belongings, and the host immediately begins another conversation. A quick goodbye turns into a discussion about when everyone will meet again.
Then comes the familiar: “Yalla, we should go.”
And yet, nobody has moved very far.
There is something particularly familiar about the smell of bukoor in an Emirati home.
Whether it is brought out during a gathering or used to welcome guests, bukoor is an important part of the hospitality experience. The fragrant smoke fills the room, and guests may pass their clothes, abayas or kanduras over the rising incense so they carry the beautiful scent with them.
It is a small but meaningful part of the visit, connecting hospitality with the UAE’s longstanding appreciation for oud, fragrances and traditional scents.
Sometimes, the bukoor comes out just as guests are preparing to leave. You might think this means the visit is officially over, but no, not yet.
There is still time for another conversation, a final cup of coffee or someone remembering that they forgot to tell you something.
And if you leave smelling wonderful, at least you have something to take home from the evening.
In Emirati homes, leaving is not simply a matter of picking up your handbag and walking out.
You greet the people in the majlis, exchange kind words, thank the host and make your way towards the entrance.
Depending on the family and the occasion, there may be several rounds of handshakes, cheek kisses and well wishes.
Then someone walks you to the door.
Just when you think you have made it outside, another relative appears to say goodbye. Someone asks you to pass their greetings to your family, another reminds you to visit again soon, and the host makes sure you are not leaving without taking something with you.
Sometimes, you are even sent home with food or sweets.
You might have arrived empty-handed, but you are certainly not leaving that way.
Every family has that one person who can turn a five-minute goodbye into a half-hour conversation.
They are usually standing near the entrance, already wearing their shoes, but somehow still finding new topics to discuss.
They remember a story they forgot to tell, ask about a relative you have not seen in months and suddenly start planning the next family gathering.
Then there is the person who has been quietly waiting by the car, sending messages asking, “Are you coming?”
And, of course, the classic response: “Just two minutes.”
Nobody believes it anymore.
Perhaps the reason leaving takes so long is that nobody really wants to make the visit feel rushed.
Emirati hospitality has always placed importance on making guests feel welcome. Offering Arabic coffee, sharing food, exchanging greetings and making time for visitors are all part of the experience.
Even the smallest gestures, from the way coffee is served to the familiar shake of the finjan, carry their own meaning.
The goodbye is simply another extension of that warmth.
So, the next time you hear someone say “Yalla, we’re leaving”, do not rush to get your shoes just yet.
Make sure you have shaken your coffee cup, enjoyed the bukoor and said goodbye to everyone.
There is probably another conversation waiting by the door.