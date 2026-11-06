The comfort of doing absolutely nothing together

Sometimes, the best company is someone you can sit with for hours with no specific plan
There is a particular kind of friendship where making plans is almost unnecessary. You can meet someone, sit in the car for two hours, scroll through your phones, share a few snacks, exchange random comments about people walking past and somehow leave feeling like you have had the best evening.
No fancy restaurant, no carefully planned activity, no pressure to make the most of every minute. Just two people existing in the same space, perfectly happy doing absolutely nothing.
And honestly, those can be some of the best moments.
We live in a world where every free evening seems to need an itinerary. There is always somewhere to go, something to try, a new restaurant to visit or an activity to tick off.
But sometimes, the group chat has other ideas.
Someone suggests meeting up, another replies with, “Where?” and suddenly 45 minutes have passed without anyone deciding. Eventually, someone says, “Let’s just meet and see.”
You end up at a friend’s house, sitting on the floor, ordering food you have probably ordered a hundred times before. Nobody is particularly interested in watching a film, but the television stays on in the background anyway.
Someone is doing their nails, another is showing everyone something on TikTok, and somebody else is halfway through telling a story that has absolutely nothing to do with the conversation.
Three hours later, nobody has done anything remotely exciting. Yet nobody wants to leave.
In the UAE, the car has become one of the most familiar places to spend time together.
You might drive to Al Qana in Abu Dhabi, grab a drink, park somewhere with a nice view and spend the rest of the evening talking. Or you might head to Hudayriyat, get something to eat and somehow turn a quick stop into an entire evening.
Sometimes, you do not even get out of the car.
One person is adjusting the music, another is looking for something to eat, and the conversation moves from work and university to childhood memories, future plans and the most random topics imaginable.
There is always that one friend who says they are leaving in five minutes, only to start another conversation that lasts another 40.
The best part? Nobody is keeping track of time.
Not every friendship needs constant conversation. In fact, one of the biggest signs of being comfortable with someone is not feeling the need to fill every silence.
You can sit next to a friend while they answer emails and you catch up on your own work. You can both scroll through your phones without feeling ignored. You can spend an entire afternoon in the same room, occasionally showing each other something funny, without having to organise an activity.
There is something reassuring about knowing someone enjoys your company even when you are not particularly entertaining.
You do not have to be dressed up, have an interesting story ready or be in the mood to socialise. You can show up tired, quiet and slightly unprepared, and still feel completely welcome.
Some of our favorite memories are not necessarily attached to birthdays, holidays or big celebrations.
They are the random Tuesday evenings that turned into midnight conversations. The spontaneous coffee runs that became dinner. The afternoons spent at someone’s house doing absolutely nothing, only to realise it is suddenly time to go home.
It is also why we sometimes miss the simplest routines. Having someone to call when you are bored, knowing there is always a familiar face to meet after a long day, or having a friend who does not mind sitting in silence while you both recharge.
Perhaps we put too much pressure on our free time to be exciting, productive or memorable.
Sometimes, the nicest thing you can do after a long week is order your favourite food, sit beside someone you love and let the evening unfold without a plan.
Because not every good time needs a story to tell afterwards. Sometimes, the fact that you were together is the whole story.