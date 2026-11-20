Zena Ali Ahmad, Deputy Regional Director for the Arab States, said, "Artificial intelligence is transforming economies and societies across the Arab States, creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation, growth, and progress. To ensure these opportunities leave no one behind, women must be empowered not only to participate in the AI economy but also to lead and shape it. Through the Women in AI initiative, UNDP and its partners are working to expand opportunities for women across the region through skills development, entrepreneurship, innovation, and policy engagement. By investing in women's talent and leadership, we are helping build a more inclusive AI future and unlocking new pathways for sustainable development across the Arab States."