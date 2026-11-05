UAE winter adventures: Where to explore, what to pack, and tips from residents

UAE Residents share their favourite outdoor spots, preparations, advice for cooler months
Dubai: As temperatures become more pleasant, winter is the perfect time to step away from the city and explore the UAE's natural landscapes. From mountain trails and rocky wadis to golden deserts, quiet beaches, and open skies, the country offers plenty to discover for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gulf News has spoken to UAE residents who enjoy outdoor adventures about what they are looking forward to this winter, where they recommend going, what to pack, and the safety precautions beginners should know.
For Loui James Diwa, founder of Lakbay Diwa Hiking Community, who has lived in the UAE for more than 12 years, hiking is more than reaching the top of a mountain. His passion for outdoor adventures has paved way to bring people together and encourage others to marvel the UAE's natural beauty.
This winter, he is looking forward to exploring more of the country's mountains, wadis, and natural landscapes, particularly in Ras Al Khaimah, which offers some of the most spectacular mountain scenery in the UAE.
"What I enjoy most is seeing people experience something new. Some participants join us for their very first hike, unsure whether they can reach the summit. But when they finally make it, seeing their smiles, confidence, and sense of achievement makes every step worthwhile," Diwa told Gulf News.
When preparing for a hike, Diwa starts by checking the weather forecast, studying the route, and assessing its difficulty. His essentials include proper hiking shoes, a reliable headlamp or flashlight, sufficient drinking water, energy snacks, a first-aid kit, a fully charged mobile phone, a power bank, and clothing suitable for changing mountain temperatures.
"For group hikes, I make sure participants receive a safety briefing and understand the importance of staying together, following the planned route, and communicating with the hiking guides."
Diwa has warned that dehydration remains a risk even during the UAE's winter months. Wadis also require attention during rainfall, as flash floods can make them extremely dangerous.
"No summit is worth risking someone's safety. The real success of an adventure is when everyone returns home safely."
For those planning their next mountain adventure, Diwa has recommended Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah for its dramatic canyon scenery, towering red-rock cliffs, and narrow gorges. Wadi Shawka has been another option for its dam and surrounding rocky landscape.
More experienced hikers can consider Stairway to Heaven, which offers spectacular views across the Hajar Mountains, while Jebel Jais is worth exploring for its hiking trails, scenic viewpoints, and adventure attractions including Jais Flight and Jais Sledder.
For beginners, his advice is to start with an easy trail, wear proper footwear, carry enough water, and avoid pushing beyond personal physical limits. Those unfamiliar with an area should consider joining an experienced hiking group or qualified guide.
Diwa has reminded first-time campers to prepare their equipment in advance, pack warm clothing for colder mountain nights, and check local camping regulations.
"Respect nature. Take only photographs, leave no rubbish, and help preserve these beautiful destinations for future generations."
Hector Torio Duran, a graphic designer who has called the UAE home for nearly 17 years, makes the most of the winter season through hiking, mountain biking, and camping.
He enjoys exploring the mountains of Ras Al Khaimah and is looking forward to taking on the famous Stairway to Heaven trail through the Right Bank route this December.
Mountain biking has been another passion. He participates in events such as the Al Salam Mountain Bike Race in Al Qudra and the Mleiha Mountain Bike Race in Sharjah.
On the other hand, camping has given him a chance to escape Dubai's busy routine, disconnect from work, and enjoy time outdoors. He loves long road trips from Dubai to different hiking and camping destinations, saying the journey itself is part of the adventure.
"When going hiking, don't just prepare your essentials like water, food, jackets, and other necessary gear. You also need to prepare your body because hiking requires physical fitness, endurance, and stamina," shared Duran.
For road trips, he has emphasised checking the vehicle's condition before setting off to ensure it is safe and ready for the journey. Informing someone about the planned destination and expected return time has been another step he recommended.
For residents looking for places to get away from the city, Duran has mentioned Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah for hiking and Wadi Kub for camping. He has described both as destinations where visitors can enjoy peaceful surroundings and reconnect with nature.
However, he has cautioned beginners to remain aware of their surroundings, especially when it comes to wildlife. Snakes and other wild animals may be encountered in natural areas, so visitors should keep a safe distance and avoid disturbing them.
"This coming winter, always be prepared, not only with the right camping or hiking gear but also physically and mentally. Never underestimate the weather or the power of nature."
He added, "Every adventure is more enjoyable when safety comes first. Prepare well, respect nature, and always leave no trace."
According to Sanaullah Khan, a hiking community organiser who has lived in the UAE for more than six years, winter is a chance to experience the country's natural diversity, from mountain trails and hidden beaches to desert landscapes and coastal campsites.
Apart from hiking, he does desert driving during the cooler months. Exploring golden dunes, watching the sunset, and appreciating the peaceful atmosphere have been among the experiences he looks forward to each winter.
Photography has become an important part of his outdoor adventures. What has started as an attempt to capture beautiful locations during hikes gradually developed into a passion.
Today, he takes his camera along to document different perspectives of the UAE, whether it is a mountain sunrise, a beachside campsite, or a night sky filled with stars.
"Enjoying nature starts with respecting it and understanding the environment you're entering. Before every hike, I research the route, check the weather forecast, understand the difficulty level, estimate the distance and elevation gain, and check whether any permits or registrations are required," explained Khan.
He has urged residents not to limit their winter plans to the UAE's usual tourist attractions. For mountain adventures, Khan has recommended Hatta in Dubai, Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, Wadi Zanhah and Rainbow Valley in Fujairah, and Jebel Jais. Secret Beach has been another destination he suggested for a beginner-friendly hiking experience.
For coastal escapes, Snoopy Island in Fujairah has been among his recommendations. Those interested in stargazing can consider Al Quaa in Abu Dhabi, which is known for its dark skies and opportunities to observe the stars and Milky Way under suitable conditions. For desert adventures, he has recommended Mleiha and Al Badayer in Sharjah.
"I would like to highlight responsible outdoor tourism. The mountains, beaches, and deserts are beautiful because of nature, and we all have a responsibility to keep them that way. Never leave rubbish behind, avoid disturbing wildlife, respect local communities, and follow designated trail and camping rules."
Through their hiking activities, his group has taken the initiative to collect rubbish from mountain areas and push participants to be more conscious of their environmental impact.
"Don't wait until you're an experienced hiker, camper, or adventurer to start exploring. Start with one trail, one sunrise, one desert drive, or one night under the stars. The UAE has so much natural beauty waiting to be discovered. Sometimes the best experiences are not found in the busiest places, but somewhere in the mountains, beside the sea, or under a sky full of stars."
Kavi Sain, a social media manager who has lived in the UAE for three years, uses the winter months to try new activities, meet people, and explore different parts of the country.
His outdoor interests have been varied, ranging from horse riding, running, and swimming to desert camping, cycling, and hiking. He also enjoys attending motorsport races and adventure events.
Rather than sticking to one activity, he ensures that every weekend is a time to discover somewhere new. Among his favourite destinations is Al Ain, which he has lauded for its natural beauty and outdoor experiences. For mountain adventures, he has recommended Jebel Jais, while Hatta is a favourite for hiking and kayaking.
Cycling and camping enthusiasts can also consider Al Qudra, which offers space to enjoy the outdoors away from the city. His message to residents is not to spend the entire UAE winter indoors.
"Go out, explore, meet people, and make memories. Adventure is closer than you think," said Sain.
Whether planning a short hike, a weekend camping trip, or a desert drive, preparation can make the experience safer and more enjoyable.
The UAE offers plenty of destinations to enjoy the outdoors during winter. You do not need to be an experienced hiker or camper to discover the country's natural beauty. Sometimes, all it takes is a free weekend, the right preparation, and a willingness to explore.