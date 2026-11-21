Part of the Hajar Mountains, Jebel Jais is the coldest place in the country. According to its official website, the mountain rises 1,934 metres. The country's lowest November temperature on record, 4.1°C, was measured on the mountain in 2009. Last December, the temperature there fell to 3.5°C, one of the coldest readings of the season. The all-time low is even more striking: -5.7°C in February 2017, when a cold snap brought snow to the mountain.