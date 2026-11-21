Mountains, wadis and deserts where the UAE's coldest winter mornings are recorded
Dubai: The UAE got a clear taste of winter on Saturday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the coldest reading in the country on November 21 was 10.3°C, recorded on Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 12.15am.
As the season turns, a handful of places keep topping the NCM's daily list of the lowest temperatures. If you want to trade the city's warmth for a real chill, these are the places to go.
Part of the Hajar Mountains, Jebel Jais is the coldest place in the country. According to its official website, the mountain rises 1,934 metres. The country's lowest November temperature on record, 4.1°C, was measured on the mountain in 2009. Last December, the temperature there fell to 3.5°C, one of the coldest readings of the season. The all-time low is even more striking: -5.7°C in February 2017, when a cold snap brought snow to the mountain.
According to the official Jebel Jais guide, night-time temperatures can range from 0°C to 10°C, especially in December and January. The winding mountain road and sweeping views make it one of the country's best-loved winter destinations.
Mebreh Mountain is one of the first places to cool down as the season changes. It recorded the UAE's lowest temperature of 16.9°C on October 26 this year. It's a quieter option for those who prefer mountain air without the crowds.
Jebel Al Rahba is another Ras Al Khaimah peak that regularly appears on the NCM's list of the coldest places in the country, with winter readings dipping as low as 9.4°C.
Set in the Hajar Mountains, Hatta is a popular winter getaway for Dubai residents looking to swap city lights for nature. Its rugged mountains and the Hatta Dam make it a favourite for hikers and nature lovers.
Ajman's mountain enclave of Masfout sits at a higher altitude than the rest of the emirate. About two hours from Ajman city, it's a favourite local escape for walks and picnics in quiet countryside.
Wadis are valleys and dry riverbeds that wind through the UAE's mountains and fill with water after rain. Many of the country's most scenic wadis are in Ras Al Khaimah, and the cooler winter months are a good time to explore them.
Wadi Shawka is a long-time favourite with weekend hikers and cyclists. Its trails wind through rocky hills, and a dam built in 2001 is one of the area's best-known landmarks.
Wadi Naqab is a good pick for families, with several hiking trails. One of its routes passes a cave that is home to bats. Like other wadis in the area, it's prone to flash flooding.
About two hours' drive from Dubai, Wadi Ghalilah is known for its steep cliffs and is one of the UAE's popular rock-climbing spots. The tougher routes are best left to experienced climbers.
For off-road fans, Wadi Aasimah has a 16.8km track that starts from Al Ghail village. The route winds past small villages, pools and traditional falaj irrigation channels. A 4x4 is needed for the route.
Raknah, in Al Ain, regularly records the coldest mornings in the country. On November 9 last year, the mercury dropped to 9.8°C there at 6.30am, the lowest reading in the UAE that day. On December 9, 2024, it fell to 4.9°C. Its record is even colder: on January 9, 2021, Raknah dropped to -2°C at 5.15am.
Nearby, Jebel Hafeet rises 1,249 metres on the UAE-Oman border, with panoramic views over Al Ain. At its foot lies the ancient "Beehive" cemetery, with about 500 dome-shaped tombs dating back to around 3000 BC.
Damtha often appears just behind Raknah on the NCM's list of the coldest places. On December 9, 2024, it recorded 7.7°C at 6.45am, the second-lowest reading in the country that morning.
In the Liwa desert, Mezaira'a is another regular among the coldest spots at dawn. In mid-November last year, it recorded the country's lowest temperature of 11.7°C at 6.15am. Its clear desert skies make it a favourite for stargazing.
Officially called Jebel Maleihah, Fossil Rock lies on the route from Sharjah city towards Kalba. Marine fossils can be found here, some believed to be more than 80 million years old, from a time when much of Arabia lay under the ancient Tethys Ocean. It's also a well-known spot for stargazing.
Close to the city, Al Qudra is a series of man-made lakes in Dubai's desert, about a 30 to 45-minute drive away.
Temperatures in the mountains and desert can drop sharply at night, so pack warm clothing, blankets and enough water. Check the NCM's weather forecast before setting off.
Wadis can flood quickly when it rains in the mountains, even if the sky above you looks clear. Avoid wadi beds when rain is forecast, and follow official weather warnings.
With the coldest weeks of winter still ahead, the chilliest mornings of the season are yet to come.