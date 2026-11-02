Families with older children can try a shorter 2.5km section of the Ghaf Summit trail, starting at the Adventure Peak Welcome Centre. There is also a children's park at the base of the mountain.

According to Visit Jebel Jais, Farfar is the shortest at 0.7km and takes 20 to 30 minutes. Al Teen is a flat 1.2km path, and Sidir runs 1.6km with gentle inclines. Al Asbaq, at 2.2km, suits families who want a slightly longer walk.

The UAE's highest mountain might sound like a big ask for children, but its lower section has four short, easy trails designed for beginners.

These trails are short, well marked or gentle enough for little legs, with picnic spots, pools and plenty to look at along the way.

Hiking season in the UAE runs roughly from October to April, when temperatures drop and the mountains, wadis and mangroves become far more pleasant to explore. You don't need to tackle a summit to enjoy it, either.

Dubai: The weather has finally cooled, and that means one thing for many UAE families: getting outside.

Mountain bikers also use the trails, so keep children close on the narrower sections.

You don't have to do the whole thing. Routes range from brief strolls to full-day walks, and the natural pools along the way make a good stopping point for a snack.

This 8km network of trails starts at Shawka Dam, about an hour's drive from Dubai. It is an easy stroll for most, aside from that initial staircase.

The hub has toilets and showers, and Hatta is about 90 minutes' drive from Dubai. The trails are free to use as well.

Hatta has 32.6km of signposted trails, starting from Hatta Wadi Hub. Routes are colour-coded by difficulty, so families can stick to the easier ones and turn back whenever little legs get tired.

Visitors may spot herons, flamingos, fish and crabs. Visit at high tide, when more wildlife is out. Scooters, bicycles and toys aren't allowed on the boardwalk, and children under 18 must be with an adult.

Along the way, there are six educational stops. They include a floating platform with a see-through net for spotting marine life, a viewing tower and a beach platform where children can get their feet wet. There is also a children's play area.

For younger children, a flat boardwalk through the mangroves is hard to beat. Jubail Mangrove Park has three routes of 1km, 1.6km and 2km.

It is a 6km round trip, and families should plan for at least three hours. The path is well marked, but there is a long staircase at the start and some rocky ground, so it suits children aged five and up.

This trail climbs to a 1915 watchtower that was part of Khor Fakkan's defences, with views over the town and the Gulf of Oman.

Where: Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi Distance: 1km to 2km Price: Ranger-led boardwalk tour Dh50 per person, ages seven and up

Nearby, the Shees Nature Trail is a short, easy walk through a mountain village, partly shaded. There are few rest areas, so take water and snacks.

At Al Rafisah Dam, a walkway lined with palm trees, benches and picnic areas leads from the dam towards the mountains. Visit Sharjah describes it as suitable for families with young children.

If even Al Rabi sounds like too much, these two nearby spots are gentler.

It has designated rest spots, so families can walk a short section and head back. The park also has a 1.4km running track and cycling tracks, and it is about 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai. In case, it ever gets too long, you can always turn back around.

You don't need to leave the city for a first hike. Mushrif Park's trail is 10km long, but it is mostly flat, sandy, and totally manageable.

Stay on marked trails, tell someone where you're going and when you expect to be back, and keep your phone charged. GPS can drop out in the mountains, so it helps to carry a trail map too.

Let children set the pace and stop when they're tired. Plan a picnic break, and give them small goals along the way, like reaching the next marker or collecting interesting stones. You can even hand out badges at the end of the walk.

Beginners should stick to trails under 5km with little elevation gain. A certified guide is recommended for first-timers and families with children.

The same guide suggests carrying at least a 1-litre flask of water rather than a small bottle, along with zero-sugar electrolytes. Pack snacks such as nuts, raisins, bananas and apples. Wear sunscreen, a hat and shoes with good grip, and carry a small first-aid kit.

Even on short trails, the UAE sun can catch you out. You can even get heat stroke in winter, read our Gulf News guide on hiking.

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.