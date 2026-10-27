From split paws to water breaks, UAE dog owners and a vet share how to hike safely
Dubai: For Vishaal S Shah, the start of the cooler months means getting back on the trails with his two dogs, Simba and Kiko.
"Every year we count down to the cooler season because of what it brings, adventures in the mountains and wadis with the two of them," he said.
With hiking season back in the UAE, residents are lacing up their boots, packing extra water and heading for the trails with their dogs. For many of them, it has changed far more than their weekend plans.
Yvonne, founder of Doggie Adventures UAE and co-founder of dog hiking group Leash Explorer UAE, believes dogs genuinely need to get outdoors.
"Getting out of the house with your dog for outdoor adventures is not just a luxury outing for your dog, it's a necessity for their health," she said. "A walk in your neighbourhood with your dog is nice, but does your dog get enough mental enrichment from those walks?"
On the trails, she said, dogs take in a mix of new experiences. "New smells, different kinds of grounds under their paws, meeting other dogs and humans. We basically focus on what makes dogs thrive and happy while spending quality time with our furry best friends and enjoying the beautiful nature you have in this country."
Ukrainian expat Veronika Konkovska has lived in the UAE for 11 years. She hiked often before she started bringing along her Japanese Spitz, Sugar, who is now six and a half and began hiking at one and a half.
"Hiking with a pet requires more preparation and actually basic awareness, which I was lacking when we started," she said.
At first, Veronika took Sugar on hikes with friends who didn't have dogs. Sugar kept stopping to sniff around, and Veronika kept falling behind the group. Sugar would also eat small stones, drink from ponds and even pick up thorns, so each hike was followed by difficult recovery days.
"We needed more breaks, structure and confidence for both of us," she said. "We learned it the hard way."
Things changed when they followed a neighbour in Jumeirah Lake Towers and her two rescue dogs to a beginners' group hike. "It helped a lot, introducing structure, bringing awareness and building our confidence, adding on to our bond and providing great ground for socialisation," Veronika said.
Sugar used to bark a lot at goats and camels on the trail. After a group hike to the Hidden Oasis in Ras Al Khaimah two years ago, the organisers recommended training to help her around wild animals, and the pair have kept at it ever since.
Vishaal has two dogs: Simba, a five-year-old cream toy poodle, and Kiko, a three-year-old cockapoo. The Kenyan expat has lived in the UAE for two decades.
"I have lived in the UAE for 20 years, but I have seen more of this country in the last five than in all the years before, and that is entirely because of my dogs," he said.
The dogs changed more than his weekends. "We all get so busy with daily life, chasing work, deadlines and things we think we need. My dogs pulled me out of that. They pushed me to change my lifestyle. Health became a priority, routine became non-negotiable, and early mornings stopped being a struggle because they are waiting at the door, ready to go."
"Out on a trail with them, everything else falls away. Watching them discover a new place, checking back on me, looking out for each other, you realise the connection is completely real."
Before he joined a group, he said, hiking with dogs felt like guesswork. He wasn't sure which trails allowed dogs, how hot the rocks got, how much water to carry or what to do if something went wrong. Hiking with others has also brought new friendships.
"Along the way we have met people from so many cultures and nationalities, people our paths might never have crossed otherwise, and they have become friends, almost a second family, all brought together by our dogs," he said. "Because in the end, it is not where you walk, it is who you walk with."
Sarah Ramsey, a British veterinary surgeon who lives in Dubai, hikes with Rocket, a two-year-old Maltese and American Cocker Spaniel cross.
"He's a little dog with a big personality and absolutely loves getting outdoors and exploring," she said. "It's a lovely way to escape the city, get some exercise and spend quality time together."
She said the heat is the biggest challenge, and finding suitable dog-friendly routes can be tricky, particularly with a smaller dog.
"As a veterinary surgeon and dog owner, my biggest advice is to plan your hikes around your dog's abilities rather than your own. Don't underestimate little dogs, though. They can be surprisingly adventurous," she said. "Always carry plenty of water, take regular breaks, watch for signs of overheating and check their paws, especially on rocky terrain."
"I love seeing him explore, sniff everything and have his own little adventures. He might be small, but he's a brilliant hiking companion."
After the long summer break, Yvonne said, dogs need time to build up again.
"After a long summer break, we need to not only dust off our own hiking boots but also toughen the paw pads of our doggies to avoid any split paws during the hike," she said. "Walking in your neighbourhood is not the same as walking a rocky path on the mountains. We can also not expect our dogs to do a 10km hike all of a sudden, so we need to build up their endurance a bit."
She also stresses packing enough water. "Keep in mind that you will drink around half a litre per hour and your dog a quarter of a litre per hour," she said.
Timing meals matters too. Yvonne advises leaving enough time between a meal and a hike to avoid bloat, a condition in which a dog's stomach can twist.
Vishaal's checklist is similar. "Go early, carry plenty of water for your dog, check paws at every break, and choose routes that suit your dog's size and fitness," he said.
Not everyone wants to join a group. For those exploring independently, Yvonne recommends sticking to official dog-friendly hiking trails and using a long leash.
"Have your dog on a long leash so he or she has the freedom to explore but can't run away in case a natural instinct kicks in by wanting to chase wildlife, and have a GPS tracker on your dog just in case," she said.
Staying on the path matters too. Hussain Darwish, who has been hiking with dogs in the UAE for more than 15 years, told Gulf News last year that pets should be kept on marked trails and that owners should always clean up after their dogs.
Vishaal's main advice is simple.
"Most of all, just start. Your dog has been waiting for this adventure longer than you have."