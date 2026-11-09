Paddleboarding, kayaking and SUP yoga feature at the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge
Dubai: More than 5,000 people took part in two days of water sports and outdoor activities at Hatta Dam as Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), returned as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).
Held on November 7 and 8, the event brought together residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels for a weekend of exercise and family entertainment. The event was part of the 10th edition of DFC, which encourages people to make physical activity part of their daily lives.
Participants of all experience levels took to Hatta Dam's calm waters for guided 45-minute stand-up paddleboarding sessions. Beginners were introduced to the sport, while more experienced paddlers enjoyed the mountain views.
Boards, paddles and life jackets were provided, along with safety briefings before each session.
Those looking for a challenge could take part in the SUP Fun Challenge, a 30-minute activity that tested their balance, technique and stamina along a buoy-marked course of around 500 metres.
Kayaking was another popular attraction, with complimentary single and double kayaks available to registered participants. Families and friends used the opportunity to explore the dam and enjoy Hatta's natural surroundings.
SUP Yoga also returned with an expanded programme, adding a morning session to its afternoon activities for 2026.
Led by experienced instructors, the 30-minute sessions combined yoga, balance and relaxation on the water, giving participants another way to stay active while enjoying the natural setting.
The event also included adaptive water activities for People of Determination, supported by specially trained teams. The sessions allowed participants with different abilities to enjoy the activities and take part in the weekend celebrations.
There was plenty to enjoy away from the water, with an entertainment zone offering activities for children and adults.
A family of floating inflatable ducks proved popular with participants, who could interact with them during their paddleboarding sessions.
Children also enjoyed a bouncy castle, while a face-painting station welcomed visitors of all ages.
The event offered participants a chance to combine fitness, outdoor adventure and family time, while experiencing Hatta's mountain landscape.