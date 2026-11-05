Head to Hatta for Dubai stand-up paddle this weekend

Presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event is part of the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), inviting families, friends and fitness enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy an active weekend in one of Dubai's most scenic locations. Last year, over 5000 participants took part, this year’s event offers another opportunity for participants to discover new ways to get active as part of their 30x30 commitment.