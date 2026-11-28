Seven resorts club beach and mountain retreats with discounts of up to 30 per cent
Dubai: Pleasant weather has finally turned in favor of long days outdoors in the UAE. The extended Eid Al Etihad break in the 1st week of December, comes at the best time of the year for a beach, a trail or a pool staycation.
Plenty of residents will skip expensive international trips as travel industry executives have warned that airfares to popular destinations could nearly double over the holiday. So if you are planning to stay put, you don't necessarily have to stay at home.
Staycation bookings had already jumped 31 per cent over the October half-term, according to dnata Travel.
Hotels have responded with discounts of up to 30 per cent. Some of the better deals come with something worth doing outdoors, be it a private beach, a waterpark, a mountain trail, a tent among the dinosaurs. Here are seven places to book, with rooms starting from Dh760 onwards.
1. Beach days on JBR, Dubai
Al Habtoor Grand Resort sells rooms from Dh787 with a breakfast buffet. The resort has a private beach, a Kids Club and a splash pad. Guests who book two nights or more receive two La Perle tickets. The deal runs until December 6.
2. Beachfront in Sharjah
Occidental Sharjah Grand is located right on the emirate's coastline with a private sandy beach and Arabian Gulf views. Barceló Hotel Group is giving GCC residents 10 per cent off the best available rate with the code CRESIDENT10. Loyalty members can reach up to 25 per cent, and breakfast comes free at participating hotels. The offer runs until December 31.
3. Waterpark and sand on Dubai Islands
Centara Mirage Beach Resort is giving residents unlimited access to a waterpark, a lazy river and a private beach during those days. Guests also get free daily breakfast and 25 per cent off dining and spa treatments. Customers can use the code UAERES before December 23 to avail the offers.
4. Hiking and biking near Hatta Dam
Caravan Hatta by Our Habitas are charging Dh3,080 a night for Ridge Caravans and Dh3,380 for Peak Caravans from December 2 to 6. Guests can hike, cycle, swim in the infinity pool and join yoga sessions in the Hajar Mountains.
5. Archery in the Hajar Mountains
JA Hatta Fort Hotel is giving up to 20 per cent off Mountain View Rooms, Terra Cabins and Deluxe Villas. Each stay includes a free 30-minute archery session and a Dh100 spa credit. Blackout dates apply on public holidays, so confirm availability for December 2 and 3.
6. Theme parks from a glamping tent
T-REX Glamping at Dubai Parks and Resorts starts at Dh760 after a 20 per cent discount. The package includes breakfast and entry to MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Water Park and Real Madrid World.
7. Budget beachside hotels
Rove Hotels takes 30 per cent off room bookings across the UAE. Book before December 3 for stays until September 30, 2027. The brand runs beachside hotels at La Mer, JBR and Marina.
What’s the bare minimum cost
Two nights at the starting rates comes to Dh1,574 at Al Habtoor and Dh1,520 at T-REX. At Hatta Ridge Caravan that stay can cost Dh6,160 for 2-nights. Meals beyond breakfast and activities will cost extra. For anyway making their way to these destinations fuel or transportation cost would be the other main expense. Currently, Super 98 costs Dh4.16 and a full sedan tank costs Dh258, but rates will change at the start of December. Hatta is the longest drive on the list.