Two nights at the starting rates comes to Dh1,574 at Al Habtoor and Dh1,520 at T-REX. At Hatta Ridge Caravan that stay can cost Dh6,160 for 2-nights. Meals beyond breakfast and activities will cost extra. For anyway making their way to these destinations fuel or transportation cost would be the other main expense. Currently, Super 98 costs Dh4.16 and a full sedan tank costs Dh258, but rates will change at the start of December. Hatta is the longest drive on the list.