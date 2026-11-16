Dubai Basketball cruise past Spartak as Family Day attracts 4,000 fans

Coca-Cola Arena was buzzing on Sunday afternoon as close to 4,000 supporters turned out for Dubai Basketball's first Family Day of the 2026/27 season. The home fans had plenty to cheer about as Dubai produced a dominant 93–75 win over Spartak in Round 8 of the ABA League, maintaining their unbeaten record at the top of the standings.

The event brought families and younger supporters together for an entertaining afternoon, with magicians, face painting and balloon artists helping create a festive atmosphere throughout the arena.

Dubai got off to a flying start, taking control from the opening minutes with an impressive display at both ends of the court. Dwyane Bacon led the scoring early on, while Thomas Walkup made an immediate impact on his return, registering four assists in his opening minutes. The hosts ended the first quarter with a commanding 31–13 advantage.

The momentum continued as Dubai controlled proceedings, with Filip Petrušev and Elie Okobo playing key roles in attack. Nemanja Dangubić also made his presence felt in the fourth quarter, helping the home side protect its lead and complete a comfortable 18-point victory.

It was another impressive team performance for Head Coach Xavi Pascual, with all players on the roster getting on the scoresheet. Okobo and Petrušev led the individual performances, both registering a Performance Index Rating of 18. Okobo recorded 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Petrušev also scored 12 points, alongside four rebounds and two assists.

"We're happy to be back in Dubai, with our fans and so many people at the Coca-Cola Arena. Spartak is a good team, they're having a great season, but we did well. We had a solid performance, and we're satisfied.

We had to approach the game at 100%, and today we did well to do so for 40 minutes. Starting from tomorrow, we'll start thinking about the next EuroLeague match against Efes. I'm happy with our reaction.

We were coming off excellent performances, like in Bologna, then we didn't play well and gave too much away to Olympiacos, but today I'm happy with our performance."

The first Family Day of the season was part of Dubai Basketball's wider efforts to bring families and the local community closer to the club, offering supporters the opportunity to enjoy experiences beyond the action on the court at Coca-Cola Arena, the Home of Dubai Basketball.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.