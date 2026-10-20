Dubai Basketball continue perfect ABA League record with win over SC Derby

Dubai found the basket easily in the second half as well. Dubai dished a lot of assists and showed excellent teamwork. Okobo already with six assists, none in double digits, but 12 players scored points in this first half, with Dubai up 16 points. Dwayne Bacon led the team with 9 points and 5 rebounds, but Dubai also had a very good first half from role players like Dangubić, Kamenjaš and Kondić.