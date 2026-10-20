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Dubai Basketball continue perfect ABA League record with win over SC Derby

Dubai Basketball beat SC Derby 108-90 to maintain their perfect ABA League

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dubai have started well in the hunt to defend their ABA League title
Dubai have started well in the hunt to defend their ABA League title

Dubai: Dubai Basketball keep up their perfect record in the ABA League against SC Derby in Round 4 of Regular Season with a 108-90 victory.

Dubai coach Xavi Pascual commented on the victory in the press conference, "We're happy to have won a game that we clearly didn't play well for 10 minutes. We attacked well, but everything revolves around turnovers; the fewer we lose, the better we play. Now we can focus on the EuroLeague away game against Bayern."

Dubai looked to get off to a strong start with several players, including Dwyane Bacon, who's been hot off his EuroLeague run last week. Derby struggled at first, then responded with Uskokovic, who was very active for the visitors. In the final two minutes of the first quarter, Dubai pushed hard. Okobo inspired, Kondic, Walkup, and Diakite finished. Dubai lead by 10 going into half-time.

Dubai found the basket easily in the second half as well. Dubai dished a lot of assists and showed excellent teamwork. Okobo already with six assists, none in double digits, but 12 players scored points in this first half, with Dubai up 16 points. Dwayne Bacon led the team with 9 points and 5 rebounds, but Dubai also had a very good first half from role players like Dangubić, Kamenjaš and Kondić.

Kabengele was Dubai's extra man at the start of the second half. The Canadian player was ready and made his mark in the paint, even with long-range shots. Derby, however, didn't give up and came back from 18 points down to 2 points down with the Jordano, Pavicevic, and Uskokovic trio playing very well, the last one recording a double-double.

In the final quarter, Dubai sprinted again and put together a strong run that put an end to Derby's comeback hopes. Kabengele continued to make his mark, but not only that. Dubai played as a team, with six players in double figures and a very strong team performance. Derby played a courageous game but left the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai with a defeat, with Uskokovic scoring 22 points and 10 assists.

 The MVP of the day was a top-form Filip Petrusev with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, but he also made crucial plays in the second half to close out the game and put an end to Derby's comeback hopes.

The next game is on Thursday, in Germany against FC Bayern Munich. Dubai wants to continue to win after the great last double round EuroLeague week.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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