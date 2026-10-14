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Dubai Basketball claim first EuroLeague away win

Dubai Basketball beat Baskonia 93-79 to claim their first EuroLeague away win

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dubai Basketball continue their impressive start to the season
Dubai Basketball continue their impressive start to the season

Dubai Basketball claimed their first away victory of the EuroLeague season after beating Baskonia 93-79 in Round 5. The win saw them bounce back from their previous home loss and move to three victories and two defeats.

The 14-point triumph in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, was an important response from Dubai, who raised their level after the interval to secure a convincing result on the road.

Dubai Basketball head coach Xavi Pascual stressed the significance of the victory following the team's previous defeat at home. “It was a very important win for us after the defeat at home. It was a game that we didn't start well. The first four minutes we started very softly and without the right mentality. But from this moment, the game changed completely. In the second half, I think we played very well defensively and offensively, and we could close this game with only eight turnovers, 20 assists and, in general, we have to be happy for the night.”

Baskonia enjoyed the better opening, racing into a 14-2 advantage as Dubai struggled to settle. However, the visitors soon found their footing, producing a 27-9 run inspired by Mintz's three-point shooting and Kabengele's work around the basket to move in front. The Spanish side responded to keep the score tight, with Dubai holding a slender 44-43 lead at half-time.

Dubai gained the upper hand after the break, scoring 11 points while conceding just two at the start of the third quarter. Filip Petrusev chipped in with four points during that spell, before Elie Okobo scored 10 points between the latter stages of the third period and the beginning of the fourth to help the visitors build a double-digit cushion.

The UAE side remained in control during the closing quarter, using stronger rebounding and more composed possession to keep Baskonia at bay. Dubai committed a season-low eight turnovers and registered 20 assists, underlining the improvement in their overall performance after a sluggish start.

Petrusev topped Dubai's scoring charts with 17 points, while Kabengele posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bacon added 15 points and five assists, Okobo finished with 14 points and four assists, and Diakite contributed 11 points in 13 minutes. Five Dubai players reached double figures.

Dubai Basketball will next head to Italy to take on EA7 Emporio Armani Milan on October 15 in Round 6 of the EuroLeague. They will then return to Coca-Cola Arena to face SC Derby in the ABA League.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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