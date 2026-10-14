Dubai Basketball claim first EuroLeague away win

Dubai Basketball head coach Xavi Pascual stressed the significance of the victory following the team's previous defeat at home. “It was a very important win for us after the defeat at home. It was a game that we didn't start well. The first four minutes we started very softly and without the right mentality. But from this moment, the game changed completely. In the second half, I think we played very well defensively and offensively, and we could close this game with only eight turnovers, 20 assists and, in general, we have to be happy for the night.”