Dubai Basketball make it 2/2 wins after Barcelona thriller

The city’s team beat both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the space of a few days
Dubai Basketball made it two wins from two in their 2026/27 EuroLeague campaign after beating Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona 94-87 at Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday night.
Buoyed by strong home support, Dubai Basketball seized control in the second quarter, outscoring Barcelona 29-12. The hosts overturned a 25-23 deficit from the opening period to establish a 52-37 lead at the interval.
Barcelona responded strongly after the break, cutting into the deficit and winning the third quarter 25-24, but Dubai Basketball remained in control heading into the final period.
The visitors continued to apply pressure in the fourth, yet the home side showed composure when it mattered most, scoring 18 points in the final quarter to protect their lead and seal a memorable seven-point victory.
Mfiondu Kabengele led Dubai Basketball with 21 points and six rebounds, shooting 8-of-11 from the field and making all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.
McKinley Wright and Dwayne Bacon added 14 points apiece as Dubai Basketball produced a balanced offensive performance against one of European basketball’s biggest names.
Head coach Xavi Pascual praised his team’s ability to stay composed through a challenging second half, while acknowledging the quality of the opposition.
“First of all, I want to thank all the fans who were here at Coca-Cola Arena today.
“For the first 28 minutes, we were leading by 20, but then Barcelona made a run and from there it became another game. Despite that, we were always leading and somehow controlling the score and the game, and we achieved an important win for us.”
Pascual also highlighted areas for improvement, particularly in defensive rebounding and the team’s use of fouls, while stressing that the group is continuing to develop.
“We have to understand that the opponent also played and they have a lot of quality. We lost a little bit of concentration and energy, and there were some mistakes in both offence and defence.
“But this is part of the process. Sometimes it happens. At least, we kept our standards, did the basic things and won.”
The victory continues Dubai Basketball’s strong start to their second EuroLeague campaign and adds another memorable home night at the Coca-Cola Arena, the Home of Dubai Basketball.