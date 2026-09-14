Dubai Basketball unveils city-inspired jerseys for 2026/27 season

Dubai: Dubai Basketball has unveiled its new Home and Away jerseys for the 2026/27 season, introducing ‘Made to Belong’ as the team’s new kit mantra to celebrate the city and people at the heart of its identity.

Created in collaboration with adidas, the new jerseys celebrate Dubai Basketball’s strong connection with the city it calls home. The designs take inspiration from Dubai’s diverse identity, reflecting a city shaped by people from across the globe and bringing together different cultures, backgrounds and stories under one shared home.

The Home jersey puts Dubai’s iconic skyline front and centre, with the cityscape woven into the side of the design as a striking tribute to the team’s home. Wherever Dubai Basketball takes to the court, the skyline serves as a powerful reminder of the city at the heart of the team’s identity.

The Away jersey takes that sense of belonging beyond the city. As Dubai Basketball continues to compete across Europe, the design represents the team carrying a piece of Dubai with it into every arena.

‘Made to Belong’ reflects the shared story of Dubai and Dubai Basketball: a city made by people from everywhere and a team made up of players from across the world who come together to represent one city and one nation.

The new Home and Away jerseys will be worn throughout Dubai Basketball’s third season and second EuroLeague campaign, as the reigning ABA League champions continue to represent Dubai and the UAE on the European stage.

Dubai Basketball will play in their new kit for the first time at the inaugural Euroleague SuperCup in Abu Dhabi on 18 & 19 September at Etihad Arena.

Fans can get their hands on the new kit and celebrate the opening game of the season on 24 September 2026 at Coca-Cola Arena, tickets are available at: coca-cola-arena.com

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.