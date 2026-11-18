Dubai beat Anadolu Efes 80-75 as Guardiola watched on at Coca-Cola Arena
Dubai: Former Manchester City and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola was among the spectators as Dubai Basketball returned to winning ways in the EuroLeague with an 80-75 victory over Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday night.
More than 4,500 fans watched Xavi Pascual's side produce an impressive comeback to secure a five-point win, with Guardiola attending as a VIP guest to experience the atmosphere and watch the EuroLeague action.
Dubai Basketball had to work hard for the result after a difficult opening quarter saw the Turkish visitors take control. However, the home side gradually grew into the contest, increasing their intensity and cutting the deficit before taking the lead.
Reflecting on the performance, head coach Pascual said: “Happy with the win. The start of the game was tough, but then in the second half we were always ahead in the score and played well. Kabengele is a key player for us and is proving how important he is to us every day. He's so important, but the whole team played very well on the rebounds.”
Dubai carried its momentum into the second half, taking control of the scoreboard through a collective effort at both ends of the court. Efes attempted to mount a late comeback, but Pascual's players held their nerve to see out an important victory.
There were also individual milestones to celebrate, with Georgian newcomer Tornike Shengelia reaching 4,000 career points.
Mfiondu Kabengele was another standout performer, registering a career-best 18 rebounds alongside 18 points. His contribution was crucial as Dubai established its advantage on the boards.
Džanan Musa also played a key role, contributing 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help inspire the home side's comeback.
The result marked a welcome return to winning form for Dubai Basketball in its EuroLeague campaign, with the home supporters providing plenty of noise throughout the evening.
Dubai will now prepare for its upcoming fixtures before welcoming Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade to Coca-Cola Arena on 25 November for its next EuroLeague home game.