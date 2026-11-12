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Pep Guardiola emerges as USA's top target amid Pochettino's Manchester United talks

Former Manchester City boss emerges as leading target as United close in on Pochettino

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Former manager Pep Guardiola attends the match between New York City Football Club and New York Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Former manager Pep Guardiola attends the match between New York City Football Club and New York Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
AFP-JORDAN BANK

Pep Guardiola could be heading for a surprising new chapter in his managerial career, and Manchester United might have something to do with it!

The former Manchester City manager has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the United States national team if Mauricio Pochettino leaves for Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, a leading American sports news publication, the US Soccer Federation is expected to make Guardiola one of its top targets should Pochettino complete his move to Manchester United.

The development comes as United prepare to replace Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils are currently 18th in the table, with just eight points from their opening 10 matches.

Pochettino, who guided the USA to the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with United.

However, neither Carrick's dismissal nor Pochettino's appointment has been officially confirmed.

Guardiola's previous connection with USA

The possibility of Guardiola taking charge of the Americans is not entirely new.

According to The Athletic, US Soccer previously approached the Spaniard during its search for a national team coach in 2024, before eventually appointing Pochettino.

Guardiola has also spoken positively about the potential of American football.

Following Pochettino's appointment in 2024, he described the USA as an attractive destination for developing a long term football project.

The 55 year old also has a personal connection with the country, having spent a year living in New York after leaving Barcelona in 2012.

Will Guardiola return to management?

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season after a hugely successful decade at the Etihad Stadium.

During his time in England, he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

He also enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, convincing him to return to management could prove difficult.

Guardiola has expressed a desire to take a break from football and reportedly rejected an opportunity to manage Italy earlier this year.

For now, Pochettino remains in charge of the USA and is expected to oversee their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Haiti.

If the Argentine completes his move to Manchester United, it could set off an unexpected managerial chain reaction.

And imagine the irony.

A Manchester United managerial change could eventually bring one of Manchester City's greatest managers back into football, this time in charge of the United States.

Whether Guardiola is interested remains to be seen. He is currently on a sabbatical.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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