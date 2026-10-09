Enzo Maresca addresses financial charges, expresses trust in club's appeal
Dubai: Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has insisted he completely trusts the club’s leadership after an independent commission found the Premier League champions guilty of 114 charges relating to financial rule breaches.
City have appealed against the verdict and continue to deny wrongdoing. Maresca addressed the issue publicly for the first time on Friday, making it clear that he would not be drawn into discussing the case in detail ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.
“I understand the reason why most of you are here, but the only thing I can say is something that I already said. There is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club. This is what I can say about that,” Maresca said in a press conference.
The Italian, who took charge of City in the summer, also defended the achievements of the club during their successful years under former manager Pep Guardiola.
Asked whether the verdict had tainted City’s previous accomplishments, Maresca was emphatic in his response.
“Absolutely not. The last time I was here was the treble season. I know the effort from the players, club, the manager at that time, Pep, so I know the effort that was needed to make that achievement,” he said.
City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022-23 season, completing a historic treble under Guardiola.
Maresca also confirmed that he had spoken to the club’s hierarchy following the ruling, reiterating his confidence in their position.
“I spoke with the club for sure, we all trust and probably the right moment to speak about that is when we are going to win this appeal,” he said.
City’s appeal remains ongoing, with the club maintaining that the ruling contains significant errors. No outcome has been reached in the appeal process.
The controversy comes as City prepare for a major trip to Anfield on Sunday, where they will face Liverpool in a high-profile Premier League encounter.
Despite the off-field uncertainty, Maresca will be keen to keep his team focused on football as they look to maintain their strong start to the league campaign. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of Arsenal.