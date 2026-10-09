Despite the off-field uncertainty, Maresca will be keen to keep his team focused on football as they look to maintain their strong start to the league campaign. They currently sit at the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of Arsenal.

“I spoke with the club for sure, we all trust and probably the right moment to speak about that is when we are going to win this appeal,” he said.

“Absolutely not. The last time I was here was the treble season. I know the effort from the players, club, the manager at that time, Pep, so I know the effort that was needed to make that achievement,” he said.

“I understand the reason why most of you are here, but the only thing I can say is something that I already said. There is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club. This is what I can say about that,” Maresca said in a press conference.

City have appealed against the verdict and continue to deny wrongdoing. Maresca addressed the issue publicly for the first time on Friday, making it clear that he would not be drawn into discussing the case in detail ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.