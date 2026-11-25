"It was one of the greatest honours I've had, that they thought of me to coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop.

Speaking in an interview with former Barcelona teammate Romario on Tuesday, the Spaniard said: "I talked with them, and it was an honour,"

Guardiola held discussions with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) about the position but decided against taking the role as he felt he needed time away from the game.

Dubai: Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that his next job in football management will be with an international team, after explaining why he rejected an opportunity to become Italy's head coach earlier this year.

The 54-year-old explained that the pressures and responsibilities of managing at club level for almost 20 years had left him in need of a break.

During his time in charge, he guided City to six Premier League crowns, including an unprecedented four consecutive titles, alongside three FA Cups, five League Cups and a Champions League triumph.

"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop," he added.

"I don't know how long I'll be away," Guardiola said. "Right now I feel very well. But if I return to football one day, it will be when my stomach tells me it's the right time."

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.