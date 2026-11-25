Guardiola says his next coaching role will be with a national team after leaving Man City
Dubai: Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that his next job in football management will be with an international team, after explaining why he rejected an opportunity to become Italy's head coach earlier this year.
Guardiola held discussions with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) about the position but decided against taking the role as he felt he needed time away from the game.
Speaking in an interview with former Barcelona teammate Romario on Tuesday, the Spaniard said: "I talked with them, and it was an honour,"
"It was one of the greatest honours I've had, that they thought of me to coach Italy. But it came at a time when I needed to stop.
"If it had happened a year or two earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop," he added.
Guardiola departed Manchester City at the end of last season, bringing an end to a hugely successful 10-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.
During his time in charge, he guided City to six Premier League crowns, including an unprecedented four consecutive titles, alongside three FA Cups, five League Cups and a Champions League triumph.
The 54-year-old explained that the pressures and responsibilities of managing at club level for almost 20 years had left him in need of a break.
"I don't know how long I'll be away," Guardiola said. "Right now I feel very well. But if I return to football one day, it will be when my stomach tells me it's the right time."