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Dubai Basketball continue winning streak after dominating Bayern Munich

Dubai Basketball secures third straight EuroLeague win with dominant performance

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Kabengele
Kabengele
via Dubai Basketball

Dubai: Dubai Basketball continued their impressive run in the EuroLeague with a convincing 107-91 victory over Bayern Munich in Germany on Thursday.

Xavi Pascual’s side dominated the opening half of their Round 7 encounter, building a 27-point advantage before holding off a third-quarter fightback to secure another win against European opposition.

Mfiondu Kabengele led the charge for Dubai, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds in a commanding display. The Canadian centre made an immediate impact, punishing Bayern inside the paint and helping the visitors establish control early.

Dubai took a 15-point lead into the second quarter before extending the margin to 27 at half-time. Filip Petrusev contributed to their strong start, while Elie Okobo combined scoring with playmaking and Jaron Blossomgame made his presence felt at both ends of the court.

Bayern responded after the break, with Da Silva and Johannes Voigtmann helping the hosts cut into the deficit. However, Dubai regained control towards the end of the third quarter, restoring a 15-point cushion heading into the final period.

Okobo and Wright continued to dictate the tempo, while Kabengele maintained his dominance around the basket. Dubai remained composed in the fourth quarter and prevented Bayern from mounting a serious comeback.

The Okobo-Kabengele combination proved decisive in the closing minutes as Dubai managed the game to secure a 16-point victory. It is their third straight win in the EuroLeague.

Pascual was pleased with his team’s performance, particularly their work before half-time.

“A solid game in defence and offence. Excellent in the first 20 minutes, almost perfect. Then we were a bit softer, Bayern were better than us. In the end, we did a good job of controlling and managing the victory,” he said.

Dubai will return to action on Saturday against KK Bosna in the ABA League as they look to extend their winning run.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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