Dubai Basketball continue winning streak after dominating Bayern Munich

Dubai took a 15-point lead into the second quarter before extending the margin to 27 at half-time. Filip Petrusev contributed to their strong start, while Elie Okobo combined scoring with playmaking and Jaron Blossomgame made his presence felt at both ends of the court.

“A solid game in defence and offence. Excellent in the first 20 minutes, almost perfect. Then we were a bit softer, Bayern were better than us. In the end, we did a good job of controlling and managing the victory,” he said.

Bayern responded after the break, with Da Silva and Johannes Voigtmann helping the hosts cut into the deficit. However, Dubai regained control towards the end of the third quarter, restoring a 15-point cushion heading into the final period.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.