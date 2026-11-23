Dubai lose 78-76 to Partizan in Belgrade as their unbeaten ABA League run ends
Dubai Basketball suffered their first loss of the ABA League season in Round 9, going down 78–76 against Partizan in Belgrade following a dramatic contest that was decided in the closing moments. Dwyane Bacon had a chance to win it with the final attempt of the game, but his shot failed to find the target as the hosts held on for victory.
Dubai started brightly, displaying defensive organisation and intensity to restrict Partizan in the opening stages. Toko Shengelia proved influential across the court, contributing with rebounds, assists and important plays to keep the visitors in control. Filip Petrušev also made his presence felt, adding points and rebounds as Dubai looked to build an early lead. However, Partizan fought back to stay within touching distance, with Dubai taking an 18–15 advantage into the second quarter.
There was little to separate the sides in the second period, as neither team managed to establish a comfortable lead. Marcelinho Huertas and McKinley Wright stepped up for Dubai, with Huertas scoring his first ABA League points and recording two assists, while Wright contributed seven points. The evenly matched contest continued, with both teams heading into the break tied at 38–38.
The third quarter followed the same pattern, with the lead changing hands as both sides battled for control. Dubai continued to receive important contributions from Mfiondu Kabengele and Petrušev, who both moved into double figures as the visitors remained firmly in contention. However, Partizan edged ahead and entered the final 10 minutes with a 62–59 lead.
The hosts attempted to pull away at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but Dubai continued to respond, keeping the deficit within reach.
Key contributions from Wright and Bacon helped Dubai close the gap before eventually moving ahead with only minutes remaining. However, Partizan delivered when it mattered most, making crucial plays down the stretch to regain control.
Dubai had one final opportunity to snatch victory, but Bacon's contested three-pointer at the buzzer missed the mark, confirming a narrow 78–76 defeat and bringing their unbeaten ABA League campaign to an end.
After the game, Dubai head coach Xavi Pascual said: “Congratulations to Partizan for the win. It was not the best game for us; we missed a lot of open shots today. Both teams could win, but they deserved it. We have to be ready to play against them on Wednesday. Partizan played very well, in particular defensively. We had a lot of opportunities, but we didn't."
Carlik Jones was Partizan's standout performer, finishing with 17 points and five assists. For Dubai, Kabengele led the scoring with 15 points and seven rebounds, narrowly missing out on a double-double. Elie Okobo contributed 12 points, three assists and three rebounds, while Petrušev recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.
Dubai will have little time to dwell on the defeat, with an immediate rematch against Partizan scheduled for next Wednesday in the EuroLeague at Coca-Cola Arena.
Back on home court, Pascual's side will be determined to respond in front of their supporters and return to winning ways.