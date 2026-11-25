The natural phenomenon, known as bioluminescence, often appears along the UAE’s coast
Residents visiting the UAE’s beaches at night may occasionally notice something unusual and magical: waves rolling towards the shore, leaving behind a trail of electric-blue light that disappears almost as quickly as it appears.
While it may look like something out of a fantasy film, the phenomenon has a scientific explanation. Known as bioluminescence, or ‘sea sparkle’, it occurs when microscopic marine organisms produce light through a chemical reaction.
In the UAE, the glow is commonly associated with a tiny marine organism called Noctiluca scintillans, a type of dinoflagellate found in coastal waters.
When the water is disturbed by breaking waves or movement, these organisms release brief flashes of blue light, creating the appearance of glowing water along the shoreline.
Interestingly, the appearance of sea sparkle can also be associated with the changing seasons in the UAE.
According to researchers at the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khor Fakkan, favourable winter conditions help create an environment in which these microscopic organisms can multiply.
During the winter season, particularly between September and December, easterly winds can mix the water and bring nutrients towards the surface. This creates favourable conditions for Noctiluca scintillans to bloom, making the blue glow more visible and, in some cases, longer-lasting.
This is why sightings of bioluminescence around this time of year can feel like another sign that the UAE is moving into its cooler months.
However, the phenomenon is not exclusive to winter and does not appear every year in the same places or with the same intensity. Its visibility depends on several environmental conditions, including the concentration of organisms, water movement and surrounding light.
Some of the recent sightings have been reported along the country’s eastern coastline, particularly in Khor Fakkan and Fujairah.
In November 2026, photographs of glowing blue waters at Khor Fakkan Beach and Al Aqah Beach attracted attention on social media, encouraging residents to make late-night trips to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.
It is not the first time the UAE has witnessed the spectacle. Similar sightings have been recorded along the country’s coastline over the years, including in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
For those hoping to see it, darker beaches away from artificial lighting offer better visibility. However, sightings cannot be guaranteed, as the glow depends on changing marine conditions.
While the blue waves may look inviting, visitors should avoid entering the water simply to experience the glow. The appearance of bioluminescence alone does not establish whether a particular bloom or swimming area is safe.
So, the next time the UAE’s evenings become cooler and a beach visit turns into a late-night adventure, keep an eye on the shoreline. You might just catch one of nature’s most magnificent light shows.