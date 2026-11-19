Khorfakkan Municipality announces special viewing hours at Al Luluyah Beach
Dubai: Visitors to Khorfakkan can catch a glimpse of glowing blue waves at Al Luluyah Beach, where the municipality has announced special evening viewing hours for the natural phenomenon known as bioluminescence.
In a post on its official Instagram account on Thursday, Khorfakkan Municipality said surrounding lights would be temporarily switched off to make the glow easier to see.
The announcement follows recent sightings of bright blue waves along the UAE’s eastern coastline, including beaches in Khorfakkan and Fujairah.
According to the municipality, the viewing details are:
Location: Al Luluyah Beach, Khorfakkan
Days: Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Time: 8pm to 9pm
The municipality has not specified when the viewing arrangement will end.
Bioluminescence occurs when certain marine organisms produce light through a chemical reaction.
Researchers at the Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khor Fakkan have identified a microscopic organism called Noctiluca scintillans, also known as sea sparkle, in recent sightings.
When waves break, or the water is disturbed, these organisms can flash blue light, creating glowing streaks along the shoreline. The brightness of the glow can vary depending on sea conditions.