Bioluminescence transforms beaches in Fujairah and Khorfakkan into glowing nightscapes
Dubai: A dazzling display of blue light has transformed stretches of the UAE's eastern coastline into a glowing spectacle, as bioluminescence illuminates the waters and sands of beaches in Fujairah and Khorfakkan.
The striking phenomenon has been spotted at Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah, with similar sightings reported along Khorfakkan Beach, drawing attention from residents and photographers eager to witness the unusual natural display.
Some experts have described the latest sightings as among the most spectacular displays of bioluminescence recorded in the UAE.
The phenomenon is associated with Noctiluca scintillans, a microscopic marine organism commonly known as “sea sparkle”, which can produce flashes of blue light when disturbed by movement in the water.
The Sharjah Marine Science Research Centre at the University of Khorfakkan has captured microscopic images of the organism, revealing its distinctive round, semi-transparent cells.
Videos circulating on social media show waves shimmering with an electric-blue glow as they wash ashore, while movement through the shallow water creates luminous trails. The spectacle has also prompted residents to visit the beaches after dark to catch a glimpse of the glowing waters.
Bioluminescence occurs when certain living organisms produce light through chemical reactions within their cells. In marine environments, the glow can become particularly visible when waves break or water is disturbed, creating the impression that the sea is illuminated from within.
The latest sightings offer a striking glimpse of a natural phenomenon that can turn an ordinary stretch of coastline into a remarkable night-time display.
Although the glowing waters create a mesmerising spectacle, the phenomenon is unpredictable and depends on environmental conditions, including the presence of marine microorganisms. Its appearance can vary from night to night, making each sighting a unique experience for beachgoers and photographers.