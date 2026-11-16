See the moon like never before: Why this Celestron Telescope is worth considering this UAE winter

The Moon has more to reveal than you think, and this telescope could show you
The UAE's cooler outdoor season is arriving, bringing an opportunity to spend evenings exploring the night sky. For anyone curious about what lies beyond the stars visible from a balcony or desert campsite, the Celestron Travel Scope 70 offers an appealing introduction to astronomy.
This portable, beginner-friendly telescope is a worthwhile choice for discovering the Moon's craters, observing bright planets and sharing a new hobby with the family.
With a lightweight design, simple setup and a backpack for travelling, it makes stargazing accessible without demanding a complicated collection of equipment. Its appeal comes down to one simple idea: seeing familiar celestial objects through a telescope for the first time.
Best for: First-time stargazers, families, balcony viewing and camping trips
Bottom line: A compact telescope that makes casual lunar and planetary observation approachable
The Celestron Travel Scope 70 is a portable refractor telescope designed for observing both astronomical objects and distant subjects during the day.
According to Celestron's official specifications, it uses a 70mm objective lens and a 400mm focal length, with fully coated glass optics designed to transmit light through the optical system.
The telescope includes two eyepieces, offering different levels of magnification. The 20mm eyepiece provides 20x magnification, while the 10mm eyepiece delivers 40x. Users can switch between them depending on the object they want to observe.
A 5x24 finderscope helps locate objects before viewing them through the main telescope. The included 45-degree erect-image diagonal also makes the instrument suitable for daytime terrestrial observation.
The telescope operates on a manual altazimuth mount, allowing users to move it horizontally and vertically using a pan handle. Its adjustable aluminium tripod provides a supporting platform without requiring a permanent installation.
Celestron lists the total kit weight at approximately 1.5kg. A dedicated backpack is included for storing and transporting the equipment.
The package also provides access to Celestron's SkyPortal app and Starry Night Basic Edition astronomy software, which can help beginners identify celestial objects and plan observing sessions.
Setup requires no tools, according to the manufacturer. Users assemble the telescope, position the tripod, attach the viewing accessories and manually point the instrument towards their chosen target.
The strongest reason to consider this telescope is the Moon.
Even at relatively modest magnification, the lunar surface offers plenty to explore. Large craters, darker plains and the contrast between illuminated and shadowed terrain become more apparent through an optical instrument.
The most interesting views often occur when the Moon is partly illuminated. Shadows along the boundary between its bright and dark regions make surface features easier to distinguish.
For a beginner, this is where the Celestron Travel Scope 70 can provide an immediate sense of discovery.
The telescope also allows observation of brighter planets. Jupiter may appear as a small disc, with its four largest moons visible as tiny points of light when conditions permit. Saturn can appear elongated by its rings, although fine ring detail should not be expected at the included magnifications.
Independent coverage by Space.com describes the Travel Scope 70 as a useful introduction to observing objects within the solar system.
Brighter star clusters and selected deep-sky objects may also be visible under sufficiently dark skies, although they generally appear much fainter than the colourful astronomical photographs seen online.
In the UAE, viewing conditions make a meaningful difference. A balcony with an unobstructed view can work well for observing the Moon, while a desert campsite away from strong artificial lighting offers better opportunities for faint celestial objects.
A stable surface is important, particularly when using higher magnification. The lightweight tripod is best suited to casual observation, and keeping its legs less extended can help reduce movement.
Easy to carry: The approximately 1.5kg kit and included backpack make it practical for camping trips and occasional outdoor sessions.
Two magnification options: The supplied eyepieces allow beginners to switch between wider views and closer observations.
Straightforward setup: Manual controls and tool-free assembly keep preparation relatively simple.
Useful beyond astronomy: The erect-image optical arrangement allows daytime observation of distant scenery and wildlife.
The Celestron Travel Scope 70 is particularly appealing to adults exploring astronomy for the first time, parents introducing children to the night sky and UAE residents looking for a different outdoor activity during winter.
Its portability makes sense for apartment dwellers who need to store equipment between sessions. Families heading out for a desert camping weekend can also bring it along without dedicating much luggage space.
For casual stargazing, this model offers an accessible starting point.
There is something rewarding about taking an ordinary evening outdoors and turning it into a small astronomy session.
The cooler months make it more comfortable to spend time on terraces, in gardens or at desert campsites, especially when several people want to take turns looking through the eyepiece.
The Moon is an excellent first target because it is comparatively easy to locate. A beginner can start with the lower magnification eyepiece, centre the Moon and then switch to a closer view.
A sky-identification app can help plan what to observe next, while checking the Moon's phase and the local weather forecast improves the chances of a worthwhile session.
It is important to keep expectations realistic. A small telescope will not reproduce the dramatic images captured by space observatories, and atmospheric conditions can affect clarity. Never point the telescope towards the Sun without a properly fitted, certified solar filter.
The pleasure comes from observing real objects directly and gradually learning how the night sky changes.
The Celestron Travel Scope 70 makes a convincing case for astronomy as an approachable outdoor pastime rather than an expensive technical pursuit.
Its main appeal is the combination of portable equipment, manageable setup and rewarding views of the Moon. For families, it also creates an activity that encourages shared curiosity and gives children an opportunity to learn about celestial objects through direct observation.
It is best approached as an introductory telescope, with its 70mm optics and manual mount suited to casual viewing rather than advanced astronomical work.
For UAE residents looking to make more of the cooler evenings, it offers a compelling reason to spend time outdoors, look upwards and discover how much more there is to see.
The first clear view of a lunar crater could be enough to make stargazing a regular weekend activity.
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