This tiny 8K camera captures everything around you, and lets you choose the best shot later

The Insta360 X4 Air Starter Bundle could change how you film your next holiday, desert adventure or family outing. Instead of deciding exactly where to point the camera, its 8K 360-degree recording captures the surroundings and lets you select your favourite angles afterwards. For UAE travellers and content creators heading into the cooler outdoor season, that flexibility makes it a compelling alternative to conventional smartphone filming. Weighing just 165g, the camera also comes with an Invisible Selfie Stick and spare battery in the Starter Bundle, giving you more creative possibilities without carrying a bag full of filming equipment.

Key facts

Bottom line : A lightweight 360 camera that offers more freedom to capture and edit memories after the moment has passed.

What you get

The manufacturer's standard Starter Bundle does not include a microSD card, so buyers should check storage requirements before their first outing.

The Insta360 mobile app provides tools for reframing footage, selecting viewpoints, tracking subjects and exporting conventional videos. InstaFrame mode also offers a way to produce a ready-framed video while retaining 360-degree footage for subsequent editing.

The stick is particularly important to the shooting experience. Insta360's stitching technology removes it from compatible 360-degree footage, creating the appearance of a floating camera. This allows users to record elevated perspectives and moving third-person shots without operating a drone.

The Starter Bundle includes the camera, an additional battery, a 114cm Invisible Selfie Stick and a lens cap.

The camera weighs 165g and features a 2.5-inch touchscreen. Insta360 also equips it with FlowState stabilisation, 360-degree Horizon Lock, a built-in wind guard and user-replaceable lenses. According to the manufacturer, the camera is waterproof to 15 metres without an additional housing, although underwater shooting requires attention to the manufacturer's operating instructions.

The Insta360 X4 Air is a compact 360-degree action camera built around two 1/1.8-inch sensors. Together, its lenses capture a complete spherical view at up to 8K resolution and 30 frames per second. Unlike a conventional camera, which records only what is directly in front of its lens, the X4 Air records the surrounding scene for later editing.

How it performs

The X4 Air's biggest advantage is what happens after recording. Imagine walking along a beach in Fujairah, exploring Hatta or filming a family gathering in the desert. A conventional smartphone video follows the direction you choose while shooting. With the X4 Air, you can revisit the recording and create different perspectives of the same moment.

One clip could become a forward-facing travel video, a selfie-style reaction shot or a sweeping view of the landscape. This makes 360-degree filming particularly useful for unpredictable moments, when people move around or something interesting happens outside the original frame.

TechRadar's Peter Fenech praised the X4 Air's image quality, dynamic range and straightforward reframing process. His review also highlighted its portability and surprisingly capable low-light results.

For UAE outdoor use, FlowState stabilisation and Horizon Lock are valuable when walking, cycling or filming from a moving position. The Invisible Selfie Stick adds another creative dimension, making wide, elevated shots possible without carrying a drone.

Insta360 quotes up to 88 minutes of 8K recording under laboratory conditions. Actual runtime depends on settings and environmental conditions, making the included spare battery useful for longer outings.

During warmer UAE days, users should also follow Insta360's advice on ventilation and prolonged high-resolution recording.