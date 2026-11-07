Stop balancing your phone against things: Try these 4 handy tripods instead

We have selected four options for different needs, including a magnetic phone tripod, a versatile ULANZI model and an XXZU tripod designed for portable photography. Each offers a different approach to height, mounting and portability, so you can choose according to what you actually film.

A good tripod makes everyday photography considerably easier. You can record a Reel without asking someone to hold your phone, fit everyone into a family photograph or keep your camera steady while filming indoors. The important part is finding a tripod that suits your equipment and shooting style. For most smartphone users, the EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod is our top pick, thanks to its extendable design, adjustable phone holder and wireless remote.

1. EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod

Best for: Smartphone users who want one versatile tripod for Reels, TikToks, family photos and everyday filming.

The design also works as a selfie stick, making it convenient for travel videos and handheld recording. Its compact folded shape is useful if you regularly move between indoor and outdoor locations.

A wireless remote is particularly useful for group photographs and solo recording. You can position the tripod, step into the frame and operate the camera without returning to your phone.

The adjustable holder accommodates phones measuring approximately 5.6cm to 9.1cm wide, according to the specifications. This makes it suitable for a range of iPhone and Android devices, although you should check your phone's width with its case fitted.

The EUCOS tripod is a practical starting point if your smartphone is your main camera. Its extendable design reaches approximately 157cm, giving you enough height for standing videos, family portraits and everyday content creation without needing to position your phone on furniture.

Best overall for everyday smartphone photography and hands-free recording.

2. TONEOF Magnetic Tripod

Best for: Social media creators who record frequently and prefer quick phone mounting, particularly those using compatible magnetic accessories

Magnetic compatibility is important here. Phones with suitable MagSafe arrangements can use magnetic mounting, while other devices may need an appropriate adapter or holder.

The aluminium and ABS construction keeps the tripod relatively portable, with a listed weight of approximately 460g. Its rotating mounting arrangement is useful when switching between portrait videos for Instagram and TikTok and landscape footage for longer videos.

The specifications list a maximum extension of 175cm and a minimum height of approximately 33cm. This gives you flexibility when filming seated at a desk, standing for a full-length video or recording a group photograph.

If you frequently switch between filming yourself and capturing something in front of you, a magnetic tripod can make your setup more convenient. The TONEOF uses a magnetic phone mounting system designed to reduce the need for repeatedly adjusting a conventional phone clamp.

Best for smartphone creators who want quick mounting and easy repositioning.

3. ULANZI Extendable Tripod

Best for: Vloggers, TikTok and Instagram creators, product reviewers and livestreamers who want to record with two smartphones or incorporate compatible filming accessories.

Wireless remote: Detachable, with a claimed range of up to 20 metres

A detachable Bluetooth remote offers a claimed operating range of up to 20 metres, making hands-free photography more convenient. When not in use, the remote fits into a dedicated storage groove on the tripod.

For creators using additional equipment, the cold shoe mount accommodates accessories such as microphones and LED lights, while the standard 1/4-inch screw provides further mounting options for compatible devices.

The seven-section telescopic design extends from 32cm to 159cm, providing flexibility for seated videos, standing recordings and group photographs. A 180-degree tilt adjustment allows you to fine-tune your framing, while the locking knob helps maintain your chosen angle.

The ULANZI MT-70 is a versatile option for vloggers, social media creators and anyone recording videos from multiple angles. Its main attraction is the dual 360-degree rotating phone clamps, which allow you to mount two smartphones simultaneously, including in different orientations. This is particularly useful for recording yourself and your surroundings at the same time, or creating content for different social media platforms.

Best for content creators who want to film with two smartphones simultaneously.

4. XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod

Best for travel photography, family photos and creators who need flexible positioning on different surfaces.

The XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod is a practical option for photographers and content creators who want more control over their shooting angles. Its biggest advantage is the three independently adjustable legs, each offering individual height and angle adjustments. This makes it particularly useful when photographing outdoors on uneven ground or setting up shots at different heights indoors.

The tripod extends to 191cm, giving you plenty of flexibility for standing videos, group photographs and wider compositions. Despite its impressive height, it folds down to just 36cm for easier storage and travel. The detachable legs and centre column also allow you to convert it into a monopod or selfie stick, making it useful for travel videos and handheld content.

A detachable 360-degree panoramic head lets you switch between portrait and landscape orientations, while the standard 1/4-inch quick-release plate accommodates compatible cameras and photography accessories. The adjustable phone clamp supports smartphones measuring 5.5cm to 10.5cm wide.

For hands-free shooting, the included rechargeable wireless remote works at a claimed distance of up to 10 metres. It charges through USB-C, with the manufacturer stating a full charge takes approximately 30 minutes.

Key specifications

Maximum height: 191cm

Folded length: 36cm

Leg adjustment: Three independently adjustable legs with three-angle positioning

Head: Detachable 360-degree panoramic head

Phone compatibility: Adjustable clamp measuring 5.5cm to 10.5cm

Camera mounting: Standard 1/4-inch quick-release plate

Additional functions: Convertible monopod and selfie stick

Wireless remote: Rechargeable, with a claimed 10-metre range

Charging: USB-C, approximately 30 minutes for a full charge

Included accessories: Carrying pouch and remote lanyard

What we like

Independently adjustable legs for flexible positioning on uneven surfaces

Tall 191cm extension with a compact 36cm folded length

Convertible design with a panoramic head and rechargeable remote