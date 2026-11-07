GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Best Buys /
Lifestyle

Stop balancing your phone against things: Try these 4 handy tripods instead

Better angles, steadier shots and easier filming start with the right tripod.

Last updated:
Gulf News
6 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
From everyday selfies to travel videos, the right tripod makes capturing steady, professional-looking content easier.
From everyday selfies to travel videos, the right tripod makes capturing steady, professional-looking content easier.

A good tripod makes everyday photography considerably easier. You can record a Reel without asking someone to hold your phone, fit everyone into a family photograph or keep your camera steady while filming indoors. The important part is finding a tripod that suits your equipment and shooting style. For most smartphone users, the EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod is our top pick, thanks to its extendable design, adjustable phone holder and wireless remote.

We have selected four options for different needs, including a magnetic phone tripod, a versatile ULANZI model and an XXZU tripod designed for portable photography. Each offers a different approach to height, mounting and portability, so you can choose according to what you actually film.

1. EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod

Best overall for everyday smartphone photography and hands-free recording.

The EUCOS tripod is a practical starting point if your smartphone is your main camera. Its extendable design reaches approximately 157cm, giving you enough height for standing videos, family portraits and everyday content creation without needing to position your phone on furniture.

The adjustable holder accommodates phones measuring approximately 5.6cm to 9.1cm wide, according to the specifications. This makes it suitable for a range of iPhone and Android devices, although you should check your phone's width with its case fitted.

A wireless remote is particularly useful for group photographs and solo recording. You can position the tripod, step into the frame and operate the camera without returning to your phone.

The design also works as a selfie stick, making it convenient for travel videos and handheld recording. Its compact folded shape is useful if you regularly move between indoor and outdoor locations.

Key specifications

  • Maximum extension: 62 inches, approximately 157cm

  • Adjustable phone holder: approximately 5.6cm to 9.1cm

  • Construction: aluminium and reinforced nylon

  • Wireless remote

What we like

  • Useful height for standing videos and family photographs

  • Adjustable phone holder for different smartphone sizes

  • Selfie stick functionality for travel recording

Best for: Smartphone users who want one versatile tripod for Reels, TikToks, family photos and everyday filming.

2. TONEOF Magnetic Tripod

Best for smartphone creators who want quick mounting and easy repositioning.

If you frequently switch between filming yourself and capturing something in front of you, a magnetic tripod can make your setup more convenient. The TONEOF uses a magnetic phone mounting system designed to reduce the need for repeatedly adjusting a conventional phone clamp.

The specifications list a maximum extension of 175cm and a minimum height of approximately 33cm. This gives you flexibility when filming seated at a desk, standing for a full-length video or recording a group photograph.

The aluminium and ABS construction keeps the tripod relatively portable, with a listed weight of approximately 460g. Its rotating mounting arrangement is useful when switching between portrait videos for Instagram and TikTok and landscape footage for longer videos.

Magnetic compatibility is important here. Phones with suitable MagSafe arrangements can use magnetic mounting, while other devices may need an appropriate adapter or holder.

Key specifications

  • Maximum height: 175cm

  • Minimum height: approximately 33cm

  • Listed weight: approximately 460g

  • Magnetic mounting

What we like

  • Convenient magnetic mounting for frequent recording

  • Adjustable height for seated and standing shots

  • Rotating phone arrangement for portrait and landscape framing

Best for: Social media creators who record frequently and prefer quick phone mounting, particularly those using compatible magnetic accessories

3. ULANZI Extendable Tripod

Best for content creators who want to film with two smartphones simultaneously.

The ULANZI MT-70 is a versatile option for vloggers, social media creators and anyone recording videos from multiple angles. Its main attraction is the dual 360-degree rotating phone clamps, which allow you to mount two smartphones simultaneously, including in different orientations. This is particularly useful for recording yourself and your surroundings at the same time, or creating content for different social media platforms.

The seven-section telescopic design extends from 32cm to 159cm, providing flexibility for seated videos, standing recordings and group photographs. A 180-degree tilt adjustment allows you to fine-tune your framing, while the locking knob helps maintain your chosen angle.

For creators using additional equipment, the cold shoe mount accommodates accessories such as microphones and LED lights, while the standard 1/4-inch screw provides further mounting options for compatible devices.

A detachable Bluetooth remote offers a claimed operating range of up to 20 metres, making hands-free photography more convenient. When not in use, the remote fits into a dedicated storage groove on the tripod.

Key specifications

  • Maximum height: 159cm (62.6 inches)

  • Minimum height: 32cm (12.6 inches)

  • Construction: Seven-section ABS telescopic design

  • Phone compatibility: Devices measuring 61mm to 97mm wide

  • Mounting: Dual 360-degree rotating phone clamps

  • Angle adjustment: 180-degree front and rear tilt

  • Accessory connections: Cold shoe mount and 1/4-inch screw

  • Wireless remote: Detachable, with a claimed range of up to 20 metres

What we like

  • Dual smartphone mounting for recording multiple perspectives simultaneously

  • Flexible height and angle adjustment for indoor and outdoor filming

  • Accessory mounting options and a detachable remote for content creation

Best for: Vloggers, TikTok and Instagram creators, product reviewers and livestreamers who want to record with two smartphones or incorporate compatible filming accessories.

4. XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod

Best for travel photography, family photos and creators who need flexible positioning on different surfaces.

The XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod is a practical option for photographers and content creators who want more control over their shooting angles. Its biggest advantage is the three independently adjustable legs, each offering individual height and angle adjustments. This makes it particularly useful when photographing outdoors on uneven ground or setting up shots at different heights indoors.

The tripod extends to 191cm, giving you plenty of flexibility for standing videos, group photographs and wider compositions. Despite its impressive height, it folds down to just 36cm for easier storage and travel. The detachable legs and centre column also allow you to convert it into a monopod or selfie stick, making it useful for travel videos and handheld content.

A detachable 360-degree panoramic head lets you switch between portrait and landscape orientations, while the standard 1/4-inch quick-release plate accommodates compatible cameras and photography accessories. The adjustable phone clamp supports smartphones measuring 5.5cm to 10.5cm wide.

For hands-free shooting, the included rechargeable wireless remote works at a claimed distance of up to 10 metres. It charges through USB-C, with the manufacturer stating a full charge takes approximately 30 minutes.

Key specifications

  • Maximum height: 191cm

  • Folded length: 36cm

  • Leg adjustment: Three independently adjustable legs with three-angle positioning

  • Head: Detachable 360-degree panoramic head

  • Phone compatibility: Adjustable clamp measuring 5.5cm to 10.5cm

  • Camera mounting: Standard 1/4-inch quick-release plate

  • Additional functions: Convertible monopod and selfie stick

  • Wireless remote: Rechargeable, with a claimed 10-metre range

  • Charging: USB-C, approximately 30 minutes for a full charge

  • Included accessories: Carrying pouch and remote lanyard

What we like

  • Independently adjustable legs for flexible positioning on uneven surfaces

  • Tall 191cm extension with a compact 36cm folded length

  • Convertible design with a panoramic head and rechargeable remote

Best for: Travellers, family photographers, vloggers and content creators who want a portable tripod that accommodates compatible smartphones, cameras and accessories.

What to look for when buying a tripod

Start with stability, not maximum height. A taller tripod gives you more framing options, but the width of its legs, locking mechanisms and weight capacity matter just as much. For outdoor photography in the UAE, especially in breezy conditions, use a firm, level surface and avoid extending the centre column further than necessary.

Next, consider mounting compatibility. Smartphone tripods typically use an adjustable clamp or magnetic attachment. Cameras generally need a compatible mounting screw or plate. If you record with a microphone, light or other accessory, check that the tripod supports the combined weight and has the required mounting points.

Finally, look at portability and adjustment. A compact tripod is convenient for travel and spontaneous filming, while a taller model can be useful for standing videos and family photographs. An adjustable head helps you switch between portrait and landscape shots without moving the legs.

For UAE buyers, check the seller's applicable warranty and return terms, particularly if the tripod includes a rechargeable remote.

Which tripod should you buy?

For most people who primarily shoot with a smartphone, the EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod is our recommendation. Its extendable design, adjustable phone holder and remote operation make it useful for everyday tasks, including family photographs, social media videos and hands-free recording at home.

The TONEOF Magnetic Tripod is a good alternative if convenient phone mounting matters most. Its magnetic design and adjustable height make it appealing for creators who frequently change their framing.

Choose the ULANZI Extendable Tripod if your priority is a more adaptable recording arrangement, provided the exact model supports your equipment. The XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod is worth considering for travel photography and users who prefer a conventional camera tripod.

Ultimately, the right tripod is the one that securely holds your equipment at the height you regularly need. For most smartphone users, ease of setup and portability will matter more than a few extra centimetres of extension.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Long hours at your desk can take a toll on your back. Discover how the right ergonomic chair can make your workday more comfortable.

Back hurting after work? Your office chair matters

4m read
The iPhone Duo is displayed at an Apple store in Beijing on October 23, 2026.

iPhone Duo vs iPhone 18 Pro: The camera trade-off

6m read
A suspected mobile phone snatcher hangs from a moving train after passengers catch hold of him through a window at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

Watch: Bihar phone snatcher dangles from moving train

2m read
HONOR Robot Phone to redefine smartphone filmmaking

HONOR Robot Phone to redefine smartphone filmmaking

3m read