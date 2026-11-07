Stop balancing your phone against things: Try these 4 handy tripods instead

Better angles, steadier shots and easier filming start with the right tripod.
A good tripod makes everyday photography considerably easier. You can record a Reel without asking someone to hold your phone, fit everyone into a family photograph or keep your camera steady while filming indoors. The important part is finding a tripod that suits your equipment and shooting style. For most smartphone users, the EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod is our top pick, thanks to its extendable design, adjustable phone holder and wireless remote.
We have selected four options for different needs, including a magnetic phone tripod, a versatile ULANZI model and an XXZU tripod designed for portable photography. Each offers a different approach to height, mounting and portability, so you can choose according to what you actually film.
Best overall for everyday smartphone photography and hands-free recording.
The EUCOS tripod is a practical starting point if your smartphone is your main camera. Its extendable design reaches approximately 157cm, giving you enough height for standing videos, family portraits and everyday content creation without needing to position your phone on furniture.
The adjustable holder accommodates phones measuring approximately 5.6cm to 9.1cm wide, according to the specifications. This makes it suitable for a range of iPhone and Android devices, although you should check your phone's width with its case fitted.
A wireless remote is particularly useful for group photographs and solo recording. You can position the tripod, step into the frame and operate the camera without returning to your phone.
The design also works as a selfie stick, making it convenient for travel videos and handheld recording. Its compact folded shape is useful if you regularly move between indoor and outdoor locations.
Key specifications
Maximum extension: 62 inches, approximately 157cm
Adjustable phone holder: approximately 5.6cm to 9.1cm
Construction: aluminium and reinforced nylon
Wireless remote
What we like
Useful height for standing videos and family photographs
Adjustable phone holder for different smartphone sizes
Selfie stick functionality for travel recording
Best for: Smartphone users who want one versatile tripod for Reels, TikToks, family photos and everyday filming.
Best for smartphone creators who want quick mounting and easy repositioning.
If you frequently switch between filming yourself and capturing something in front of you, a magnetic tripod can make your setup more convenient. The TONEOF uses a magnetic phone mounting system designed to reduce the need for repeatedly adjusting a conventional phone clamp.
The specifications list a maximum extension of 175cm and a minimum height of approximately 33cm. This gives you flexibility when filming seated at a desk, standing for a full-length video or recording a group photograph.
The aluminium and ABS construction keeps the tripod relatively portable, with a listed weight of approximately 460g. Its rotating mounting arrangement is useful when switching between portrait videos for Instagram and TikTok and landscape footage for longer videos.
Magnetic compatibility is important here. Phones with suitable MagSafe arrangements can use magnetic mounting, while other devices may need an appropriate adapter or holder.
Key specifications
Maximum height: 175cm
Minimum height: approximately 33cm
Listed weight: approximately 460g
Magnetic mounting
What we like
Convenient magnetic mounting for frequent recording
Adjustable height for seated and standing shots
Rotating phone arrangement for portrait and landscape framing
Best for: Social media creators who record frequently and prefer quick phone mounting, particularly those using compatible magnetic accessories
Best for content creators who want to film with two smartphones simultaneously.
The ULANZI MT-70 is a versatile option for vloggers, social media creators and anyone recording videos from multiple angles. Its main attraction is the dual 360-degree rotating phone clamps, which allow you to mount two smartphones simultaneously, including in different orientations. This is particularly useful for recording yourself and your surroundings at the same time, or creating content for different social media platforms.
The seven-section telescopic design extends from 32cm to 159cm, providing flexibility for seated videos, standing recordings and group photographs. A 180-degree tilt adjustment allows you to fine-tune your framing, while the locking knob helps maintain your chosen angle.
For creators using additional equipment, the cold shoe mount accommodates accessories such as microphones and LED lights, while the standard 1/4-inch screw provides further mounting options for compatible devices.
A detachable Bluetooth remote offers a claimed operating range of up to 20 metres, making hands-free photography more convenient. When not in use, the remote fits into a dedicated storage groove on the tripod.
Key specifications
Maximum height: 159cm (62.6 inches)
Minimum height: 32cm (12.6 inches)
Construction: Seven-section ABS telescopic design
Phone compatibility: Devices measuring 61mm to 97mm wide
Mounting: Dual 360-degree rotating phone clamps
Angle adjustment: 180-degree front and rear tilt
Accessory connections: Cold shoe mount and 1/4-inch screw
Wireless remote: Detachable, with a claimed range of up to 20 metres
What we like
Dual smartphone mounting for recording multiple perspectives simultaneously
Flexible height and angle adjustment for indoor and outdoor filming
Accessory mounting options and a detachable remote for content creation
Best for: Vloggers, TikTok and Instagram creators, product reviewers and livestreamers who want to record with two smartphones or incorporate compatible filming accessories.
Best for travel photography, family photos and creators who need flexible positioning on different surfaces.
The XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod is a practical option for photographers and content creators who want more control over their shooting angles. Its biggest advantage is the three independently adjustable legs, each offering individual height and angle adjustments. This makes it particularly useful when photographing outdoors on uneven ground or setting up shots at different heights indoors.
The tripod extends to 191cm, giving you plenty of flexibility for standing videos, group photographs and wider compositions. Despite its impressive height, it folds down to just 36cm for easier storage and travel. The detachable legs and centre column also allow you to convert it into a monopod or selfie stick, making it useful for travel videos and handheld content.
A detachable 360-degree panoramic head lets you switch between portrait and landscape orientations, while the standard 1/4-inch quick-release plate accommodates compatible cameras and photography accessories. The adjustable phone clamp supports smartphones measuring 5.5cm to 10.5cm wide.
For hands-free shooting, the included rechargeable wireless remote works at a claimed distance of up to 10 metres. It charges through USB-C, with the manufacturer stating a full charge takes approximately 30 minutes.
Key specifications
Maximum height: 191cm
Folded length: 36cm
Leg adjustment: Three independently adjustable legs with three-angle positioning
Head: Detachable 360-degree panoramic head
Phone compatibility: Adjustable clamp measuring 5.5cm to 10.5cm
Camera mounting: Standard 1/4-inch quick-release plate
Additional functions: Convertible monopod and selfie stick
Wireless remote: Rechargeable, with a claimed 10-metre range
Charging: USB-C, approximately 30 minutes for a full charge
Included accessories: Carrying pouch and remote lanyard
What we like
Independently adjustable legs for flexible positioning on uneven surfaces
Tall 191cm extension with a compact 36cm folded length
Convertible design with a panoramic head and rechargeable remote
Best for: Travellers, family photographers, vloggers and content creators who want a portable tripod that accommodates compatible smartphones, cameras and accessories.
Start with stability, not maximum height. A taller tripod gives you more framing options, but the width of its legs, locking mechanisms and weight capacity matter just as much. For outdoor photography in the UAE, especially in breezy conditions, use a firm, level surface and avoid extending the centre column further than necessary.
Next, consider mounting compatibility. Smartphone tripods typically use an adjustable clamp or magnetic attachment. Cameras generally need a compatible mounting screw or plate. If you record with a microphone, light or other accessory, check that the tripod supports the combined weight and has the required mounting points.
Finally, look at portability and adjustment. A compact tripod is convenient for travel and spontaneous filming, while a taller model can be useful for standing videos and family photographs. An adjustable head helps you switch between portrait and landscape shots without moving the legs.
For UAE buyers, check the seller's applicable warranty and return terms, particularly if the tripod includes a rechargeable remote.
For most people who primarily shoot with a smartphone, the EUCOS 62-inch Phone Tripod is our recommendation. Its extendable design, adjustable phone holder and remote operation make it useful for everyday tasks, including family photographs, social media videos and hands-free recording at home.
The TONEOF Magnetic Tripod is a good alternative if convenient phone mounting matters most. Its magnetic design and adjustable height make it appealing for creators who frequently change their framing.
Choose the ULANZI Extendable Tripod if your priority is a more adaptable recording arrangement, provided the exact model supports your equipment. The XXZU Lightweight Camera Tripod is worth considering for travel photography and users who prefer a conventional camera tripod.
Ultimately, the right tripod is the one that securely holds your equipment at the height you regularly need. For most smartphone users, ease of setup and portability will matter more than a few extra centimetres of extension.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.