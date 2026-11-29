Climbing 12 Burj Khalifas: Nelly Attar's record-breaking fitness feat
Dubai: Mountaineer Nelly Attar swapped mountain trails for StairMasters, climbing a total of 6,091.6 metres in a 24-hour challenge across 16 Warehouse Gym branches in the UAE as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
The Saudi climber, who became the first Arab woman to summit K2 and has also conquered Mount Everest, completed the endurance challenge in 23 hours, including travel between locations. She started at 4.30am and returned to Al Quoz at 3.30am the following morning.
Attar’s challenge involved climbing for 30 minutes on a StairMaster at each of the 16 locations, accumulating elevation throughout the journey. She completed a total of 1,954 floors, surpassing Mount Kilimanjaro’s height of 5,895 metres and climbing the equivalent of nearly 12 Burj Khalifas by floor count.
The route began at Warehouse Gym’s first branch in Al Quoz and concluded at its latest location in Sheikha Fatima Park. It also included two soon-to-open locations at First Avenue Mall and Dubai Silicon Oasis.
The challenge was organised in partnership with home-grown fitness brand Warehouse Gym, with its network of branches serving as the course. The format required 7.5 hours of climbing within the 24-hour window, testing Attar’s endurance as she repeatedly resumed her effort at each stop.
“You don’t have to travel to the Himalayas to take on a big climb. This was about seeing how high I could go right here at home, while putting the endurance I rely on in the mountains to the test,” Attar said.
She thanked the Warehouse Gym team for helping bring the challenge to life and supporting her throughout the journey.
“I hope this inspires more people to choose a goal that excites them, scares them a little, and gives them a reason to get moving,” she added.
The challenge also brought together locations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with each session contributing to one cumulative elevation total. Block 23 and Red Bull UAE provided Attar with the fuel needed to complete the attempt.
Warehouse Gym CEO Kevin Teixeira said the achievement demonstrated the endurance and mental strength required to climb more than 6,000 metres on a StairMaster in a single day.
“What made Nelly’s challenge special for us was that she visited every Warehouse Gym location. She showed what’s possible when you make the most of all our clubs, and I’d encourage our members to use them all too,” he said.
Attar’s latest challenge brought her mountaineering ambition to the UAE, showing how endurance goals can be pursued without travelling to the world’s highest peaks.