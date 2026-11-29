The challenge was organised in partnership with home-grown fitness brand Warehouse Gym, with its network of branches serving as the course. The format required 7.5 hours of climbing within the 24-hour window, testing Attar’s endurance as she repeatedly resumed her effort at each stop.

Attar’s challenge involved climbing for 30 minutes on a StairMaster at each of the 16 locations, accumulating elevation throughout the journey. She completed a total of 1,954 floors, surpassing Mount Kilimanjaro’s height of 5,895 metres and climbing the equivalent of nearly 12 Burj Khalifas by floor count.

The Saudi climber, who became the first Arab woman to summit K2 and has also conquered Mount Everest, completed the endurance challenge in 23 hours, including travel between locations. She started at 4.30am and returned to Al Quoz at 3.30am the following morning.

“What made Nelly’s challenge special for us was that she visited every Warehouse Gym location. She showed what’s possible when you make the most of all our clubs, and I’d encourage our members to use them all too,” he said.

“You don’t have to travel to the Himalayas to take on a big climb. This was about seeing how high I could go right here at home, while putting the endurance I rely on in the mountains to the test,” Attar said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.