Halfway through writing, Bachchan noted that he had let out a yawn, which he called “an indicator of the shortage of oxygen needed.” He then admitted that his exercise routine has slipped, and that he is determined to get it back. “Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be accommodated. The mind says ‘yes.’ But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don’t let the old man in.’ Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall.”