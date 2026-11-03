The star said he tried the internet’s many tricks for nodding off, without success
Sleep has become elusive for Amitabh Bachchan. In his latest blog entry, the 84-year-old star admitted he has been waking early and struggling to drift back off, offering fans a rare, unguarded look at life during his doctor-advised break. The update comes nearly two weeks after he stepped away from acting and television hosting to recover. He still hasn’t said exactly why doctors asked him to rest, but he did reveal that workouts have taken a back seat because they are proving hard on his body.
Before getting to his health, Big B began with a small frustration: he can’t work out how to change the font size on his blog, and online help hasn’t helped. “Still struggling with the font size of the letters when writing the blog. If someone knows how, do explain. Went to Google, but could not understand the instructions,” he wrote.
The actor said guilt over a missed post had pulled him out of bed. “Up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that I should have written the blog last night. So, up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes.”
He has tried the internet’s many tricks for nodding off, without success, and has gone back to something simpler. “At times, on the net, you get so many physical motions to activate sleep. Tried all, and nothing happened. So, best to do it the natural [way]: get into the coverings, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the world, and done! Snoring and all.”
Halfway through writing, Bachchan noted that he had let out a yawn, which he called “an indicator of the shortage of oxygen needed.” He then admitted that his exercise routine has slipped, and that he is determined to get it back. “Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be accommodated. The mind says ‘yes.’ But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don’t let the old man in.’ Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall.”
On October 21, Bachchan told followers he was pausing his work: “I beg your forgiveness. I’ve been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I’m not able to write anything.”
The announcement came a few weeks after he slipped and hurt his knee on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. At the time, he played down the injury on the show and assured viewers it was nothing serious.
Even while recuperating, the actor kept his Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside Jalsa, his Mumbai home, this week. This time, though, he waved from behind a 12-foot bulletproof glass enclosure. Security at the property was tightened after the recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.