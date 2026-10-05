The KBC 18 host injured his knee after slipping on set and delivered his monologue seated
Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about how hard it is to find time for sleep while filming Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, days after injuring his knee on the show's set.
The 83-year-old actor, who has hosted the quiz show for most of its 26-year run, wrote about his demanding schedule in his blog this week.
In the post, Bachchan reflected on the importance of rest.
"They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body... and I struggle to find the time to follow that," he wrote.
He said he was trying to go to bed early ahead of an early start for work, and described the feeling that came with it.
"It is a different feel... a state of many thoughts and ideas... all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal," Bachchan wrote, before signing off with: "I must run to the bed."
The post comes shortly after Bachchan injured his knee while filming the show.
He usually opens every episode by standing at the centre of the stage to deliver a monologue. But in the episode that aired on Wednesday, September 30, he stayed seated and explained why.
"Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee," he told the audience.
He pointed to his left knee as he spoke. He reassured viewers that the injury was not serious, but said he was finding it a little difficult to stand.
After the monologue, he continued with the episode as usual, welcoming back rollover contestant Shourjya Das to the hot seat.
Bachchan has been injured at work several times over his long career.
In 2023, he broke rib cartilage and tore a muscle in his right rib cage while filming an action sequence for Project K in Hyderabad. That film was later released as Kalki 2898 AD. Most famously, he was seriously injured in 1982 while shooting a fight scene for the film Coolie.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Contestants answer multiple-choice questions, choosing one correct option from four, and can use lifelines when they are unsure.
Bachchan has hosted the show since it premiered in July 2000, except for its third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The 18th season premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on August 10.
On the film front, Bachchan was last seen in TJ Gnanavel's Tamil action drama Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth.
He will next appear in Nag Ashwin's sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reprising his role as Ashwatthama alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.