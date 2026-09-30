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Amitabh Bachchan injures knee while shooting ‘KBC 18’: ‘Difficulty standing up’

The veteran actor revealed he slipped and fell during the previous day’s shoot

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Amitabh Bachchan injures knee while shooting ‘KBC 18’: ‘Difficulty standing up’

Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan injured his knee after slipping and falling while shooting for the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, prompting the veteran actor to deliver his opening monologue while seated.

Bachchan, 83, usually stands at the centre of the stage for the show’s iconic opening monologue. However, he chose to sit during the latest episode because of the injury.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals knee injury

As he took the stage, Bachchan quickly moved to his seat before explaining the reason for the change.

“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee,” he said.

The actor pointed to his left knee as he spoke, prompting concern from the audience. He was quick to reassure them that the injury was not serious.

Bachchan said he would stand up to host the contestants but acknowledged having a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. The audience then wished him a speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan on son Abhishek

The injury comes after Bachchan recently reflected on his relationship with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in a blog post.

The veteran actor wrote about how parents and children can have different opinions while still sharing a common destination.

“Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe,” he wrote, which translates roughly as: “Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same.”

He also wrote about the importance of love and respect between generations, describing the relationship as one of seeking, discovering and understanding a shared path.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and featuring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is currently in post-production.

He is also set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

According to reports, Bachchan is also associated with Aankhen 2, although details about the project remain limited.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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