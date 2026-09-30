The veteran actor revealed he slipped and fell during the previous day’s shoot
Dubai: Amitabh Bachchan injured his knee after slipping and falling while shooting for the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, prompting the veteran actor to deliver his opening monologue while seated.
Bachchan, 83, usually stands at the centre of the stage for the show’s iconic opening monologue. However, he chose to sit during the latest episode because of the injury.
As he took the stage, Bachchan quickly moved to his seat before explaining the reason for the change.
“Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee,” he said.
The actor pointed to his left knee as he spoke, prompting concern from the audience. He was quick to reassure them that the injury was not serious.
Bachchan said he would stand up to host the contestants but acknowledged having a “little bit of difficulty standing up”. The audience then wished him a speedy recovery.
The injury comes after Bachchan recently reflected on his relationship with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, in a blog post.
The veteran actor wrote about how parents and children can have different opinions while still sharing a common destination.
“Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe,” he wrote, which translates roughly as: “Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same.”
He also wrote about the importance of love and respect between generations, describing the relationship as one of seeking, discovering and understanding a shared path.
Bachchan has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Section 84, a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and featuring Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is currently in post-production.
He is also set to reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.
According to reports, Bachchan is also associated with Aankhen 2, although details about the project remain limited.